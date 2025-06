An elderly woman died as a result of a hostile attack on the Huliaipole community, Head of Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov said.

"An 80-year-old woman died as a result of a hostile attack on Huliaipole community. Houses in the village of Rivnopillia were destroyed by airstrikes. The elderly woman died on the spot," Fedorov said in Telegram channel on Friday evening.