Enemy shells 4 communities in Sumy region during day, one person killed, two wounded – local authorities

Russian troops shelled four communities in Sumy region 11 times during the day, 46 explosions were recorded, as a result of an air raid on Krasnopillia community, one person was killed and two more were injured, the press service of the Sumy regional military administration reported on Wednesday evening.

"During the day, the Russians carried out 11 attacks on border territories and settlements in Sumy region. Some 46 explosions were recorded. Yunakivka, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka communities were shelled," the report says.

According to information, mortar shelling (four explosions), artillery shelling (two explosions) and an aerial guided bomb launch (one explosion) were recorded in Krasnopillia community. As a result of the airstrike, one local resident was killed and two others - a man and his three-year-old daughter - were injured.

The enemy hit Velyka Pysarivka community with mortars (19 explosions), grenade launchers (six explosions), and carried out an airstrike with an unguided aircraft rocket (six explosions). In addition, a kamikaze drone attack was carried out (one explosion).

In Yunakivka community, a UAV attack was carried out (one explosion).

An airstrike was carried out on Bilopillia community with the launch of an airstrike with an unguided aircraft rocket (six explosions).