Facts

12:56 04.03.2025

Policeman killed, his colleague, five civilians injured due to enemy shelling in Kherson region

1 min read

As a result of enemy shelling in Kherson region, a police officer was killed, another police officer and five civilians were injured, the National Police of Ukraine report.

"Kherson region. As a result of Russia’s shelling, a policeman was killed, his colleague was wounded, and five civilians were injured," the National Police said on its Telegram channel on Tuesday.

The occupation forces shelled Kherson and Beryslav districts with artillery, mortars, tanks, aircraft and UAVs. "Russian strikes caused damage to 17 objects: an apartment building and nine private houses, a kindergarten, a post office and five cars," the police said.

In particular, as noted in the report, the enemy launched four UAB strikes. "As a result of the shelling near the checkpoint, a police officer was killed, another law enforcement officer received an explosive and craniocerebral injury, concussion and closed chest injury," the National Police noted.

Tags: #national_police #killed

MORE ABOUT

20:33 21.02.2025
Japan hands over mobile forensic laboratories to Ukraine's National Police

Japan hands over mobile forensic laboratories to Ukraine's National Police

09:15 30.01.2025
Three killed, ten injured in Kherson region in 24 hours – region’s head

Three killed, ten injured in Kherson region in 24 hours – region’s head

10:58 27.01.2025
Zelenskyy: Russians kill about 20,000 people in Mariupol

Zelenskyy: Russians kill about 20,000 people in Mariupol

19:44 24.01.2025
MIHR investigation into crash of Il-76 over Belgorod: Fact of POWs being on board remains unconfirmed

MIHR investigation into crash of Il-76 over Belgorod: Fact of POWs being on board remains unconfirmed

16:49 22.01.2025
SBU, National Police detain another 19 organizers of draft evasion schemes

SBU, National Police detain another 19 organizers of draft evasion schemes

15:41 10.01.2025
Law enforcers report suspicion to 45 people engaged in illegal trafficking of draft-age men

Law enforcers report suspicion to 45 people engaged in illegal trafficking of draft-age men

13:19 01.11.2024
Interior Minister: There’s not single National Police officer in uniform with disability

Interior Minister: There’s not single National Police officer in uniform with disability

11:41 08.10.2024
Twenty-four people injured, one dies as result of Russian shelling of Kherson region – regional authorities

Twenty-four people injured, one dies as result of Russian shelling of Kherson region – regional authorities

10:37 01.10.2024
Death toll in attack on Kherson market rises to seven – prosecutor's office

Death toll in attack on Kherson market rises to seven – prosecutor's office

16:28 24.09.2024
Three dead in enemy attack on Kharkiv – Synehubov

Three dead in enemy attack on Kharkiv – Synehubov

HOT NEWS

Danish Defense Minister on freeze of U.S. aid to Ukraine: Situation is very serious, Europe must do much more, faster

Polish PM on US suspension of military aid to Ukraine: Reports coming from border confirm US statements

Ukraine to be able to meet 100% of artillery needs with domestic production in 2025 – PM

US military support continues – Ukrainian PM

It’s important for Ukraine to maintain partnership with USA – Shmyhal

LATEST

Danish Defense Minister on freeze of U.S. aid to Ukraine: Situation is very serious, Europe must do much more, faster

Engagement of America and our European partners vital on path to achieving real peace in Ukraine – Sybiha

Polish PM on US suspension of military aid to Ukraine: Reports coming from border confirm US statements

Meloni: We won’t send Italian soldiers to Ukraine

Ukraine to be able to meet 100% of artillery needs with domestic production in 2025 – PM

US military support continues – Ukrainian PM

Ukraine seeks to include EU membership in peace deal – PM

It’s important for Ukraine to maintain partnership with USA – Shmyhal

Polish MFA: US decision to suspend military assistance to Ukraine made without consulting, informing allies

Ukraine cannot discuss territorial losses – Shmyhal

AD