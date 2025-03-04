Policeman killed, his colleague, five civilians injured due to enemy shelling in Kherson region

As a result of enemy shelling in Kherson region, a police officer was killed, another police officer and five civilians were injured, the National Police of Ukraine report.

"Kherson region. As a result of Russia’s shelling, a policeman was killed, his colleague was wounded, and five civilians were injured," the National Police said on its Telegram channel on Tuesday.

The occupation forces shelled Kherson and Beryslav districts with artillery, mortars, tanks, aircraft and UAVs. "Russian strikes caused damage to 17 objects: an apartment building and nine private houses, a kindergarten, a post office and five cars," the police said.

In particular, as noted in the report, the enemy launched four UAB strikes. "As a result of the shelling near the checkpoint, a police officer was killed, another law enforcement officer received an explosive and craniocerebral injury, concussion and closed chest injury," the National Police noted.