Facts

19:24 03.04.2024

Language Ombudsman receives 569 complaints from citizens about violations of language law in first quarter of 2024

2 min read
Language Ombudsman receives 569 complaints from citizens about violations of language law in first quarter of 2024

Commissioner for the Protection of the state language Taras Kremin received 569 complaints from citizens about violations of the law "On Ensuring the functioning of the Ukrainian language as the state language" in the first quarter of 2024.

"Most of the complaints (about 50%) traditionally relate to violations in the field of consumer services. Of these, 145 are the absence of the Ukrainian version of the websites of online stores and online representative offices, 82 are violations directly during maintenance and 46 are the presentation of information about goods and services in the state language," the press service of the language Ombudsman said.

It is noted that if we compare these data with the same period last year, then in absolute numbers the number of complaints in this area has more than halved.

Also, the problem of compliance with the requirements of legislation in the field of information for general information and advertising remains relevant, since 86 appeals from citizens were received on this issue during January-March.

In addition, since the beginning of 2024, citizens have sent 21 appeals regarding violations of the law by pedagogical and scientific-pedagogical workers of institutions of preschool, general secondary and higher education, as well as 23 appeals regarding adult education, 18 appeals were received regarding violations in government agencies, 9 - in institutions of communal and state ownership.

The Ombudsman stated that the number of complaints regarding violations in the fields of health (35), culture (17), media (26) and transport (18) is also high.

According to the report, most of the citizens' reports concerned violations of the legislation on the state language in Kyiv (197), as well as in Odesa (102), Kharkiv (73), Dnipropetrovsk (42), Kyiv (24), Zaporizhia (13), Lviv (9) and Mykolaiv (9) regions.

Tags: #language #law #violations

MORE ABOUT

21:22 02.04.2024
President signs law on electronic account of those liable for military service

President signs law on electronic account of those liable for military service

21:20 02.04.2024
Zelenskyy signs law reducing mobilization age from 27 to 25 years

Zelenskyy signs law reducing mobilization age from 27 to 25 years

19:23 26.02.2024
Zelenskyy signs law on demobilization of conscripts

Zelenskyy signs law on demobilization of conscripts

20:00 19.02.2024
Share of citizens who communicate in everyday life in Ukrainian language should increase to 80% by 2028 – Program for approval of national identity

Share of citizens who communicate in everyday life in Ukrainian language should increase to 80% by 2028 – Program for approval of national identity

20:05 15.02.2024
Zelenskyy signs law on legalization of medical cannabis

Zelenskyy signs law on legalization of medical cannabis

19:28 07.02.2024
Zelenskyy signs law to simplify procedure for writing off military property

Zelenskyy signs law to simplify procedure for writing off military property

20:47 02.02.2024
Intl Court of Justice accepts for consideration claim of Ukraine against Russia on Putin's statements about 'genocide in Donbas'

Intl Court of Justice accepts for consideration claim of Ukraine against Russia on Putin's statements about 'genocide in Donbas'

21:30 28.12.2023
Zelenskyy signs law on improving judicial career procedures

Zelenskyy signs law on improving judicial career procedures

20:30 28.12.2023
Zelenskyy signs law on expanding list of persons entitled to receive one-time monetary assistance

Zelenskyy signs law on expanding list of persons entitled to receive one-time monetary assistance

20:20 13.12.2023
Hetmantsev initiates new law on state regulation of excisable products

Hetmantsev initiates new law on state regulation of excisable products

AD

HOT NEWS

PM: Estonia develops compensation mechanism providing for use of Russian funds for Ukraine's needs

Ukraine, Portugal to prepare security agreement

Czech FM: We need more money for shells for Ukraine

Ukraine, Finland sign agreement on security commitments, long-term support

Zelenskyy: Russia preparing additional mobilization of 300,000 troops on June 1

LATEST

Results of forensic examination confirm unfoundedness of charges in Riviera Village case – co-founder

Seven members of organized group led by ex-adviser for President's Office notified of suspicion

Head of Moldova's Gagauzia autonomous region charged in Sor party financing case

Ukraine’s Defense Ministry initiates creation of military ombudsman, new institution for protection of rights of military personnel

Units of missile forces defeat one electronic warfare station, one control point of enemy's UAV

PM: Estonia develops compensation mechanism providing for use of Russian funds for Ukraine's needs

Some of 88% of refugees from Ukraine plan to stay in country they’re staying in for at least another six months – study

Ukraine, Portugal to prepare security agreement

Some of 88% of refugees from Ukraine plan to stay in country they’re staying in for at least another six months – study

Stoltenberg: All allies agree on need for greater role of NATO in coordinating support for Ukraine

AD
AD
AD
AD