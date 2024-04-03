Language Ombudsman receives 569 complaints from citizens about violations of language law in first quarter of 2024

Commissioner for the Protection of the state language Taras Kremin received 569 complaints from citizens about violations of the law "On Ensuring the functioning of the Ukrainian language as the state language" in the first quarter of 2024.

"Most of the complaints (about 50%) traditionally relate to violations in the field of consumer services. Of these, 145 are the absence of the Ukrainian version of the websites of online stores and online representative offices, 82 are violations directly during maintenance and 46 are the presentation of information about goods and services in the state language," the press service of the language Ombudsman said.

It is noted that if we compare these data with the same period last year, then in absolute numbers the number of complaints in this area has more than halved.

Also, the problem of compliance with the requirements of legislation in the field of information for general information and advertising remains relevant, since 86 appeals from citizens were received on this issue during January-March.

In addition, since the beginning of 2024, citizens have sent 21 appeals regarding violations of the law by pedagogical and scientific-pedagogical workers of institutions of preschool, general secondary and higher education, as well as 23 appeals regarding adult education, 18 appeals were received regarding violations in government agencies, 9 - in institutions of communal and state ownership.

The Ombudsman stated that the number of complaints regarding violations in the fields of health (35), culture (17), media (26) and transport (18) is also high.

According to the report, most of the citizens' reports concerned violations of the legislation on the state language in Kyiv (197), as well as in Odesa (102), Kharkiv (73), Dnipropetrovsk (42), Kyiv (24), Zaporizhia (13), Lviv (9) and Mykolaiv (9) regions.