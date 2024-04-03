Russians shell Sumy region, one person killed, two wounded – local authorities

On Wednesday, April 3, at 9:25, the Russians launched a missile attack on Krasnopillia community of Sumy region, the press service of the Sumy regional military administration reports.

"As a result of the attack, five cars, a store building and a cultural center were damaged. Unfortunately, there was a fatality. Two residents of the community were also injured - a father and a four-year-old son," the message on the Telegram channel indicates.

All necessary services are available on site.

"We emphasize once again: do not ignore air warning signals," the regional military administration urged.