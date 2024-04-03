Facts

12:09 03.04.2024

Russians shell Sumy region, one person killed, two wounded – local authorities

1 min read

On Wednesday, April 3, at 9:25, the Russians launched a missile attack on Krasnopillia community of Sumy region, the press service of the Sumy regional military administration reports.

"As a result of the attack, five cars, a store building and a cultural center were damaged. Unfortunately, there was a fatality. Two residents of the community were also injured - a father and a four-year-old son," the message on the Telegram channel indicates.

All necessary services are available on site.

"We emphasize once again: do not ignore air warning signals," the regional military administration urged.

 

Tags: #sumy_region

MORE ABOUT

19:50 27.03.2024
Zelenskyy gets acquainted with construction of fortifications in Sumy region

Zelenskyy gets acquainted with construction of fortifications in Sumy region

15:13 16.03.2024
Some 190 people, incl. 26 children, evacuated from Velyka Pysarivka community in Sumy region – Interior Ministry

Some 190 people, incl. 26 children, evacuated from Velyka Pysarivka community in Sumy region – Interior Ministry

11:52 14.03.2024
After missile, air strikes in Sumy region, television, radio broadcasting transmitters disabled; interruptions in mobile communications might occur

After missile, air strikes in Sumy region, television, radio broadcasting transmitters disabled; interruptions in mobile communications might occur

13:24 12.03.2024
Occupiers carry out air strike on Sumy region, wounding two children, adult – local authorities

Occupiers carry out air strike on Sumy region, wounding two children, adult – local authorities

09:16 26.02.2024
Two people killed in night enemy airstrike in Sumy region – local authorities

Two people killed in night enemy airstrike in Sumy region – local authorities

12:08 20.02.2024
As result of dropping of explosives from drone in Novoslobidsk community in Sumy region, five civilians probably killed

As result of dropping of explosives from drone in Novoslobidsk community in Sumy region, five civilians probably killed

11:42 27.01.2024
Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group shoots two people in Khotyn community of Sumy region

Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group shoots two people in Khotyn community of Sumy region

16:58 01.01.2024
In Sumy region, enemy drone hits residential building, people trapped under rubble – local authorities

In Sumy region, enemy drone hits residential building, people trapped under rubble – local authorities

16:37 28.11.2023
As result of shelling in Sumy region, three people killed, including child

As result of shelling in Sumy region, three people killed, including child

16:03 24.11.2023
More than 13,500 Ukrainians returning through humanitarian corridor in Sumy region

More than 13,500 Ukrainians returning through humanitarian corridor in Sumy region

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: Russia preparing additional mobilization of 300,000 troops on June 1

Injuries, loss of life, forced displacement, damage to infrastructure next to be included in Intl Register of Damage caused by Russia's aggression – Deputy Head of President's Office

Kuleba at conference in The Hague: Expansionist policy of Russia is inextricably linked with impunity

Zelenskyy signs law providing for possibility of treatment for military personnel for up to 12 months, repeated medical examination of those of limited fitness within nine months

Zelenskyy expects progress on decisions to seize Russian assets in US, European jurisdictions

LATEST

Zelenskyy: Russia preparing additional mobilization of 300,000 troops on June 1

Ukrainian courts' verdicts on compensation for damage caused by Russia can be filed with Register of Damage as evidence – deputy head of President's Office

Zelenskyy, PM of Japan discuss preparation of security agreement

Shmyhal starts working visit to Estonia

Injuries, loss of life, forced displacement, damage to infrastructure next to be included in Intl Register of Damage caused by Russia's aggression – Deputy Head of President's Office

Creation of special tribunal for Russia supported by 44 countries

Defense forces liquidate 710 invaders, 30 artillery systems in one day

Air defense forces eliminate 4 out of 4 attack UAVs at night

Kuleba at conference in The Hague: Expansionist policy of Russia is inextricably linked with impunity

NATO developing plan to help Ukraine worth up to $100 bln

AD
AD
AD
AD