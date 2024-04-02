Facts

21:12 02.04.2024

Ukraine, Switzerland coordinate preparations for Global Peace Summit

2 min read
The Ukrainian and Swiss sides coordinated preparations for the Global Peace Summit, emphasizing the importance of involving as many states as possible in it, the press service of the President of Ukraine said.

"Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak spoke via video conference with the head of the international department of security policy of the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Swiss Confederation, Gabriel Lüchinger," the presidential press service said in a statement on Tuesday.

The parties reportedly discussed preparations for the first inaugural Global Peace Summit, which will be hosted by Switzerland. "We especially focused on the fact that it is important to attract as many states as possible to it with broad representation from all continents," the presidential press service said.

Yermak thanked the Swiss side for their full support of the Ukrainian Peace Formula and preparations for the Peace Summit, because it is there that work on a joint plan for achieving a just peace in Ukraine will start.

The meeting was also attended by Deputy Head of the Office of the Head of State Ihor Zhovkva, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Mykola Tochytsky, Advisors to the Head of the Office of the President Daria Zarivna and Oleksander Bevz.

 

Tags: #summit #peace #global #switzerland

