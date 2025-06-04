Interfax-Ukraine
11:27 04.06.2025

Switzerland joins 17th package of EU sanctions against Russia

Switzerland has joined the 17th package of sanctions against Russia, which the European Union adopted in May, the Swiss government website reported on Tuesday.

As noted, 17 individuals and 58 legal entities have been sanctioned. Their assets will be frozen, and entry to and transit through Switzerland will be prohibited.

In addition, 189 vessels from third countries have been restricted. These are mainly tankers that are part of the Russian shadow fleet, the report said.

Switzerland has also tightened export controls for 31 companies, including from third countries that are not members of the European Union, the government said.

