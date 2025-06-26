Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:40 26.06.2025

25 residential buildings significantly damaged by Russian strikes have already been restored in Kyiv, 7 more are in the works

Since the beginning of the full-scale aggression of the Russian Federation, 25 significantly damaged residential buildings in the capital have been restored, and restoration work is currently underway in seven more apartment buildings, the Department of Information Policy and Access to Public Information of the Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA) said on Thursday.

First Deputy Head of the Kyiv City State Administration Mykola Povoroznyk reported that in total, based on the results of a technical and commission survey, 72 apartment buildings have been identified in the city (36 of them in 2025) that have suffered significant damage and are being restored at the expense of funds from the city budget.

"The city is systematically working to restore the infrastructure damaged by enemy attacks - primarily the housing of Kyiv residents... Therefore, city authorities are making every effort to restore housing as quickly as possible. Restoration work has already been completed on 25 apartment buildings, and repairs are underway on seven more. Design and estimate documentation is being prepared for other facilities. The work is being carried out at the expense of the city budget," Povoroznyk said during a meeting at the city hall.

According to him, in total, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion in Kyiv, almost 2,400 buildings and structures have been damaged to varying degrees, of which more than 1,600 are apartment buildings.

Tags: #residential_buildings

