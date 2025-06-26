Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:53 26.06.2025

Crimean Tatar flag raised in Kyiv as a sign of solidarity

2 min read
Crimean Tatar flag raised in Kyiv as a sign of solidarity

On the Day of the Crimean Tatar Flag, the national flag of the Crimean Tatars was solemnly raised near the building of the Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA), which reported same on Thursday.

"On June 26, on the Day of the Crimean Tatar Flag, the national flag of the Crimean Tatars was solemnly raised near the building of the Kyiv City State Administration. This ceremony has already become a good tradition in the capital and a sign of respect for the indigenous people of Crimea, who today, together with the entire Ukrainian people, are fighting for freedom," the report said.

According to information, the ceremony was attended by representatives of the Crimean Tatar community, city authorities, the military and the public, in particular the head of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people Refat Chubarov and the deputy head of the Kyiv City State Administration Valentyn Mondryivsky.

"This annual ceremony has become a true symbol of unity, mutual support and centuries-old struggle. We are united with the Crimean Tatars not only by the color of our flags. We are united by the belief in victory, in freedom and the right of every people to live on their land," Mondryivskyi noted during his speech.

He emphasized that the history of the Ukrainian and Crimean Tatar peoples overlaps in many ways: both experienced repressions, deportations and attempts to destroy their identity, but despite this, they persevered.

"Two flags - one country. Two flags - one nation. Two flags - one victory, because Crimea is Ukraine," Mondryivsky emphasized.

As reported, the main flag of Ukraine will be lowered on May 18 as part of events commemorating the victims of the genocide of the Crimean Tatar people, the Kyiv City State Administration reports.

Tags: #crimean_tatar #flag

