Former Odesa Mayor Bodelan passes away

Soviet and Ukrainian politician, former mayor of Odesa Ruslan Bodelan has passed away, the head of the regional military administration Oleh Kiper reported on Thursday.

"Ruslan Bodelan has passed away. I sincerely sympathize with the relatives and friends of Ruslan Borisovich. His life was closely connected with the history of Odesa - he held responsible positions, was involved in the development of the city and region, left a noticeable mark in administrative management. Bright memory," he wrote in Telegram.

As is known from open sources, from 1984 to 1991 Bodelan held leading positions in the Odesa city and regional committees of the Communist Party of Ukraine, regional executive committees and regional council. People's Deputy of Ukraine of the 1st and 2nd convocations. From 1995 to 1998 - Chairman of the Odesa Regional State Administration, from 1998 to 2005 - Mayor of Odesa.