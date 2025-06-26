Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:10 26.06.2025

Former Odesa Mayor Bodelan passes away

1 min read
Former Odesa Mayor Bodelan passes away

Soviet and Ukrainian politician, former mayor of Odesa Ruslan Bodelan has passed away, the head of the regional military administration Oleh Kiper reported on Thursday.

"Ruslan Bodelan has passed away. I sincerely sympathize with the relatives and friends of Ruslan Borisovich. His life was closely connected with the history of Odesa - he held responsible positions, was involved in the development of the city and region, left a noticeable mark in administrative management. Bright memory," he wrote in Telegram.

As is known from open sources, from 1984 to 1991 Bodelan held leading positions in the Odesa city and regional committees of the Communist Party of Ukraine, regional executive committees and regional council. People's Deputy of Ukraine of the 1st and 2nd convocations. From 1995 to 1998 - Chairman of the Odesa Regional State Administration, from 1998 to 2005 - Mayor of Odesa.

Tags: #dead #bodelan

MORE ABOUT

13:43 03.06.2025
Three dead, six injured in Kharkiv region due to enemy shelling

Three dead, six injured in Kharkiv region due to enemy shelling

11:46 03.06.2025
In Sumy, three dead, 20 injured, incl two children – city administration

In Sumy, three dead, 20 injured, incl two children – city administration

12:58 21.05.2025
Former Yanukovych-era official Portnov shot dead in Madrid

Former Yanukovych-era official Portnov shot dead in Madrid

11:54 01.01.2025
Dead woman found under rubble in house in Pechersk district

Dead woman found under rubble in house in Pechersk district

20:03 16.04.2024
Prosecutor General: As result of aggressor's actions, over 12,000 civilian Ukrainians killed, incl 543 children

Prosecutor General: As result of aggressor's actions, over 12,000 civilian Ukrainians killed, incl 543 children

09:13 14.02.2024
Three dead, 12 wounded, incl. children, in Selydove as result of enemy shelling

Three dead, 12 wounded, incl. children, in Selydove as result of enemy shelling

20:18 02.02.2024
UN condemns Russian strikes on Beryslav, which killed French volunteers

UN condemns Russian strikes on Beryslav, which killed French volunteers

09:10 09.08.2023
Death toll from Russian missile attack in Pokrovsk rises to nine – Zelenskyy

Death toll from Russian missile attack in Pokrovsk rises to nine – Zelenskyy

09:34 30.03.2022
Death toll from rocket attack on Mykolaiv rises to 12, 33 injured – State Emergency Service

Death toll from rocket attack on Mykolaiv rises to 12, 33 injured – State Emergency Service

09:27 23.03.2022
Since beginning of Russia's armed aggression in Ukraine, 121 children die - PGO

Since beginning of Russia's armed aggression in Ukraine, 121 children die - PGO

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy reports on exchange of prisoners, soldiers of AFU, National Guard, Border Guard Service returned

Bus carrying 55 Ukrainians overturns in Romania – MFA

Emergency and restoration work at the site of the Russian missile strike in the Shevchenkivskyi district has been completed in Kyiv

Erdogan: Trump ready to come to Turkey for peace in Ukraine if Putin comes

Ukraine, Council of Europe sign agreement on Special Tribunal to investigate crime of aggression against Ukraine

LATEST

Zelenskyy reports on exchange of prisoners, soldiers of AFU, National Guard, Border Guard Service returned

Vast majority of books in Ukraine published in state language

25 residential buildings significantly damaged by Russian strikes have already been restored in Kyiv, 7 more are in the works

Traffic at Uhryniv border crossing point temporarily suspended

Crimean Tatar flag raised in Kyiv as a sign of solidarity

Bus carrying 55 Ukrainians overturns in Romania – MFA

Politics should not prevail and cause chaos in city governance - Klitschko at KCSA meeting

Emergency and restoration work at the site of the Russian missile strike in the Shevchenkivskyi district has been completed in Kyiv

Erdogan: Trump ready to come to Turkey for peace in Ukraine if Putin comes

Orban: Hungary opposes Ukraine's membership in EU because of war

AD
AD