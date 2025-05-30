Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:26 30.05.2025

Fidan suggests holding meeting of leaders of Ukraine, Russia, USA in Turkey under auspices of Erdogan

2 min read
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan believes that it would be good to hold a meeting of the leaders of Ukraine, Russia, and the United States with the assistance of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan after the rounds of delegation talks in Istanbul.

"We believe that a meeting of the four leaders, President Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, hosted by Mr. Erdogan, would be possible after the first and second meetings that took place in Istanbul," he said at a press conference with his Ukrainian counterpart Andriy Sybiha in Kyiv.

The Turkish Foreign Minister once again noted the importance of the talks that resumed in Istanbul.

"We are convinced of the following: as long as we remain at the negotiating table, progress can certainly be seen. The concrete result of the previous meeting was the exchange of prisoners," Fidan said.

He expressed hope that at the new meeting between the delegations it will be possible to see that "the technical work will be largely completed."

Fidan called for stopping the devastating consequences of the war as soon as possible. He also said it is necessary to remember that the Ukrainian side is the side that is "experiencing a disaster, an occupation."

The minister said Turkey is doing "everything possible to promote and realize a peaceful perspective, using its good relations with both sides."

