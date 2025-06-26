Interfax-Ukraine
Emergency and restoration work at the site of the Russian missile strike in the Shevchenkivskyi district has been completed in Kyiv

Emergency and restoration work at the site of the Russian missile strike in the Shevchenkivskyi district has been completed in Kyiv

Emergency and restoration work at the site of Russian shelling in the Shevchenkivsky district of Kyiv has been completed, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES) reported on Thursday.

"Rescuers worked in shifts for almost three days. They dismantled and removed more than 1,900 cubic meters of garbage and building structures. In total, about 100 people and 29 units of rescue and engineering equipment were involved in the work," the message on Telegram says.

As reported, on the night of June 23, nine people died, including one child, as a result of a Russian strike on a five-story building in the capital. Another 13 residents were injured, including one child. Emergency workers rescued 10 people, including two children and a pregnant woman.

