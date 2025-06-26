Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:46 26.06.2025

Vast majority of books in Ukraine published in state language

1 min read
Vast majority of books in Ukraine published in state language

The State Committee of Ukraine on Television and Radio Broadcasting has said the vast majority of books in Ukraine are published in the state language.

"In less than six months, 8,422 copies of books and brochures were received. As of June 24, 2025, specialists of the Book Chamber entered 6,318 printed units of publications into the bibliographic register, the total circulation of which is 12,747,000 copies. The vast majority of registered books and brochures were published in Ukrainian, about 10 percent of the total number - in other languages," the Committee said in a statement.

It is noted that the share of books in Russian by title is 106 editions, or 1.7% of the total number of registered books and brochures in 2025, by circulation - 0.3%.

"This is less than for the corresponding period of 2023 and 2024, which indicates compliance by the vast majority of publishers with the Law of Ukraine "On Ensuring the Functioning of the Ukrainian Language as the State Language," as well as a decrease in demand in Ukrainian society for books in the language of the aggressor state," the Committee said.

Tags: #books #ukrainian

