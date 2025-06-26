Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:03 26.06.2025

Traffic at Uhryniv border crossing point temporarily suspended

The Uhryniv checkpoint has temporarily suspended the registration of all categories of vehicles due to technical malfunctions in the database, the State Border Service (SBS) has reported.

"Due to technical malfunctions in the database, the registration of all categories of vehicles at the Uhryniv checkpoint in both directions has been temporarily suspended. Restoration work is already underway. Please take this information into account when planning your trip," the SBS said on Telegram on Thursday.

The SBSUalso noted that due to the summer tourist season, the load on the Lviv region checkpoints has increased: passenger traffic has increased by 25%, and at the height of the season it is expected to increase by up to 40%.

