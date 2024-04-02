Facts

18:21 02.04.2024

Blinken: USA doesn't support or facilitate Ukrainian strikes outside Ukrainian territory

1 min read
Blinken: USA doesn't support or facilitate Ukrainian strikes outside Ukrainian territory

Washington does not support Ukrainian strikes on Russian territory and does not help organize them, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said on Tuesday.

During a joint press conference with French Foreign Minister Stéphane Séjourné in Paris, Blinken said the United States did not support or facilitate Ukrainian strikes outside Ukrainian territory.

This is how the head of the State Department answered the question whether attacks on Russian refineries are the right strategic move for Ukraine.

In turn, Séjourné said, answering the same question, that Ukraine has the right to legitimate defense.

Tags: #usa #blinken

MORE ABOUT

20:40 28.03.2024
Syrsky discusses AFU’s needs, strategic issues with chief of US Joint Staff Committee Brown

Syrsky discusses AFU’s needs, strategic issues with chief of US Joint Staff Committee Brown

19:22 28.03.2024
Zelenskyy holds phone talk with Speaker of House of Reps Johnson

Zelenskyy holds phone talk with Speaker of House of Reps Johnson

19:34 20.03.2024
U.S. House of Reps adopts resolution condemning illegal deportation of Ukrainian children by Russia

U.S. House of Reps adopts resolution condemning illegal deportation of Ukrainian children by Russia

19:26 19.03.2024
White House does not consider loans best way to provide assistance to Ukraine

White House does not consider loans best way to provide assistance to Ukraine

19:08 19.03.2024
Pentagon head: Ukraine needs support to continue to defend its territory, we hope for speedy decision on aid in Congress

Pentagon head: Ukraine needs support to continue to defend its territory, we hope for speedy decision on aid in Congress

09:58 19.03.2024
US Senator Graham hopes 2024 will become year when Ukrainian forces are qualitatively strengthened

US Senator Graham hopes 2024 will become year when Ukrainian forces are qualitatively strengthened

09:38 19.03.2024
US Senator Graham hopes interest-free loan to Ukraine will be popular among US Republican, Democratic lawmakers

US Senator Graham hopes interest-free loan to Ukraine will be popular among US Republican, Democratic lawmakers

15:48 16.03.2024
Kuleba, Blinken hold phone conversation

Kuleba, Blinken hold phone conversation

19:54 15.03.2024
Umerov, US Institute of Peace Vice President discuss Ukraine's military needs

Umerov, US Institute of Peace Vice President discuss Ukraine's military needs

09:14 13.03.2024
USA announces $300 mln military aid package for Ukraine – White House

USA announces $300 mln military aid package for Ukraine – White House

AD

HOT NEWS

Kuleba at conference in The Hague: Expansionist policy of Russia is inextricably linked with impunity

Zelenskyy signs law providing for possibility of treatment for military personnel for up to 12 months, repeated medical examination of those of limited fitness within nine months

Zelenskyy expects progress on decisions to seize Russian assets in US, European jurisdictions

Italian Ambassador to Ukraine: Global Peace Summit should strive for maximum participation, involvement of countries from Global South

Italian Ambassador to Ukraine: Global Peace Summit should strive for maximum participation, involvement of countries from Global South

LATEST

Kuleba at conference in The Hague: Expansionist policy of Russia is inextricably linked with impunity

NATO developing plan to help Ukraine worth up to $100 bln

Zelenskyy signs law providing for possibility of treatment for military personnel for up to 12 months, repeated medical examination of those of limited fitness within nine months

President signs law on electronic account of those liable for military service

Zelenskyy signs law reducing mobilization age from 27 to 25 years

USAID announces launch of grant program for agricultural processing enterprises to develop exports

Ukraine, Switzerland coordinate preparations for Global Peace Summit

Zelenskyy announces preparation of steps in control over operation of online casinos

Zelenskyy expects progress on decisions to seize Russian assets in US, European jurisdictions

Ribas Hotels Group, EffectBud to build cottage community in Ivano-Frankivsk region

AD
AD
AD
AD