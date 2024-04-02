Blinken: USA doesn't support or facilitate Ukrainian strikes outside Ukrainian territory

Washington does not support Ukrainian strikes on Russian territory and does not help organize them, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said on Tuesday.

During a joint press conference with French Foreign Minister Stéphane Séjourné in Paris, Blinken said the United States did not support or facilitate Ukrainian strikes outside Ukrainian territory.

This is how the head of the State Department answered the question whether attacks on Russian refineries are the right strategic move for Ukraine.

In turn, Séjourné said, answering the same question, that Ukraine has the right to legitimate defense.