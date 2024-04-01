Russia hasn’t carried out strikes on energy sector of Ukraine for long time, which allows them to accumulates certain number of missiles

Kyrylo Budanov, Head of the Main Intelligence Agency (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, notes that since the Russian Federation has not carried out strikes on energy for a considerable time, they managed to accumulate and produce a certain number of missiles.

"Regarding the number of missiles, we are constantly monitoring the pace of production, accumulation, and so on. We know for sure how many missiles they have. The fact that they have not carried out energy strikes for more than a year has allowed them to accumulate a certain amount of weapons. Unfortunately, the enemy now has the strength to continue their work," he said on the telethon broadcast on Sunday.

According to him, if we talk about the production of operational-tactical missiles by the Russian Federation, then this is not 100 missiles per month, but "a significant figure."

“Kalibrs have been accumulating all this period, they are absolutely ready for use," Budanov said. According to him, it was decided, due to the fact that the Kalibr is less effective than the X-101, "to use the X-101 for now."

"In the near future, I think we will see Kalibrs again, because the number of X-101s has significantly decreased," the head of the GUR suggested.

"They decided to restore the fleet's missile stocks, because they had significantly reduced them at that time, to bring them to a certain amount, which I do not want to voice now. They completed this task. That is, they are now technically ready to use them. While the fleet was accumulating its missiles, the Russian Aerospace Forces used X-101 missiles," he explained.

Speaking about the Zircon missile, Budanov stressed that it is an anti-ship missile. "It actually has serious tactical and technical characteristics. Using Zircons, the Russian Federation hopes that it will be able to penetrate our air defense system," he said.

According to the head of the GUR, the Russian Federation has the technical capabilities to launch Zircons. "There are at least several launchers for launching these missiles in the temporarily occupied Autonomous Republic of Crimea. These are coastal missile systems of anti-ship missiles that are capable of using Zircon missiles. That is, from the southern direction, as of now, this is not a problem for them. There may be a problem if they move coastal missile systems to other directions at some time. Technically, they have this ability. But I hope that this will not happen," he said.