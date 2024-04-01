Facts

20:38 01.04.2024

Russia hasn’t carried out strikes on energy sector of Ukraine for long time, which allows them to accumulates certain number of missiles

3 min read

Kyrylo Budanov, Head of the Main Intelligence Agency (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, notes that since the Russian Federation has not carried out strikes on energy for a considerable time, they managed to accumulate and produce a certain number of missiles.

"Regarding the number of missiles, we are constantly monitoring the pace of production, accumulation, and so on. We know for sure how many missiles they have. The fact that they have not carried out energy strikes for more than a year has allowed them to accumulate a certain amount of weapons. Unfortunately, the enemy now has the strength to continue their work," he said on the telethon broadcast on Sunday.

According to him, if we talk about the production of operational-tactical missiles by the Russian Federation, then this is not 100 missiles per month, but "a significant figure."

“Kalibrs have been accumulating all this period, they are absolutely ready for use," Budanov said. According to him, it was decided, due to the fact that the Kalibr is less effective than the X-101, "to use the X-101 for now."

"In the near future, I think we will see Kalibrs again, because the number of X-101s has significantly decreased," the head of the GUR suggested.

"They decided to restore the fleet's missile stocks, because they had significantly reduced them at that time, to bring them to a certain amount, which I do not want to voice now. They completed this task. That is, they are now technically ready to use them. While the fleet was accumulating its missiles, the Russian Aerospace Forces used X-101 missiles," he explained.

Speaking about the Zircon missile, Budanov stressed that it is an anti-ship missile. "It actually has serious tactical and technical characteristics. Using Zircons, the Russian Federation hopes that it will be able to penetrate our air defense system," he said.

According to the head of the GUR, the Russian Federation has the technical capabilities to launch Zircons. "There are at least several launchers for launching these missiles in the temporarily occupied Autonomous Republic of Crimea. These are coastal missile systems of anti-ship missiles that are capable of using Zircon missiles. That is, from the southern direction, as of now, this is not a problem for them. There may be a problem if they move coastal missile systems to other directions at some time. Technically, they have this ability. But I hope that this will not happen," he said.

Tags: #russia #missiles #gur

MORE ABOUT

20:35 01.04.2024
AFU Air Forces shoot down Russian drone Forpost over Black Sea

AFU Air Forces shoot down Russian drone Forpost over Black Sea

17:26 29.03.2024
Russia’s strategic goal to restore glory of Soviet Union in intl arena – Kuleba

Russia’s strategic goal to restore glory of Soviet Union in intl arena – Kuleba

15:51 29.03.2024
Two missiles launched by Russia at Odesa downed, child injured – local authorities

Two missiles launched by Russia at Odesa downed, child injured – local authorities

20:22 28.03.2024
Kuleba: Russia's veto on extension of mandate of UN panel of experts, monitoring compliance with sanctions against DPRK, is actually admission of guilt

Kuleba: Russia's veto on extension of mandate of UN panel of experts, monitoring compliance with sanctions against DPRK, is actually admission of guilt

18:35 27.03.2024
URCS volunteers help people affected by Russia's attack on Mykolaiv

URCS volunteers help people affected by Russia's attack on Mykolaiv

19:03 25.03.2024
URCS assists rescuers at missile impact site after attack on Kyiv

URCS assists rescuers at missile impact site after attack on Kyiv

17:28 25.03.2024
AFU Navy doesn’t rule out defeat of third Russian ship in occupied Sevastopol Ivan Khurs

AFU Navy doesn’t rule out defeat of third Russian ship in occupied Sevastopol Ivan Khurs

19:07 22.03.2024
Attacks on Russian oil refineries should continue – General Ben Hodges

Attacks on Russian oil refineries should continue – General Ben Hodges

18:06 21.03.2024
There’s info that Russia could buy satellite images from US companies to launch attacks on Ukraine – GUR

There’s info that Russia could buy satellite images from US companies to launch attacks on Ukraine – GUR

10:12 21.03.2024
Damage recorded in three districts of Kyiv as result of falling fragments of downed missiles

Damage recorded in three districts of Kyiv as result of falling fragments of downed missiles

AD

HOT NEWS

AFU Air Forces shoot down Russian drone Forpost over Black Sea

Zelenskyy holds meeting on work with NATO

Zelenskyy announces decisions on facilitation of drone procurement procedure, ramping up ammo production

Air defense of Ground Forces destroys 326 air targets in March

Defense forces liquidate 710 occupiers in 24 hours

LATEST

Moody's confirms Metinvest's ratings, changes outlook from negative to stable

EXPLOSIONS HEARD IN KRYVYI RIH – TELEGRAM CHANNELS

Enemy mounts 7 missile, 61 air attacks on Ukraine in past 24 hours

Ukrainian aviation attacks seven places of invaders’ concentration, their equipment over day

Zelenskyy holds meeting on work with NATO

About a thousand kilometers of fortifications, several rings of defense built around Kyiv

Olena Zelenska: Despite war, schools and kindergartens have become places where healthy future of our children is laid

SBU helps to expose Medvedchuk's influence network in EU – source

Number of Russian occupiers' victims in Bucha not yet final – police

Zelenskyy announces decisions on facilitation of drone procurement procedure, ramping up ammo production

AD
AD
AD
AD