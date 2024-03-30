Facts

11:21 30.03.2024

Umerov, Austin discuss need for more air defense systems for Ukraine

1 min read
Umerov, Austin discuss need for more air defense systems for Ukraine

Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, in a telephone call with his American counterpart Lloyd Austin on Friday, pointed out the need for more supplies of air defense systems and missiles for them for Ukraine.

"I had a fruitful weekly call with U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin. I pointed out the importance of supplying more air defense systems and missiles for them," Austin wrote on Facebook Friday evening.

He also provided detailed information about recent Russian missile attacks on Ukrainian cities.

"I am grateful to Secretary Austin for his continued support," Umerov said.

