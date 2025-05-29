Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:14 29.05.2025

Umerov hands over document with Ukraine's position on ceasefire to Russian side

2 min read
Umerov hands over document with Ukraine's position on ceasefire to Russian side
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/rustemumerov.ua

Ukraine fulfilled its part of the agreements at the first meeting in Istanbul on May 16 and handed over to Russia a document reflecting the Ukrainian position on the terms of the ceasefire, while the Russian side is delaying the implementation of this agreement, said the head of the Ukrainian negotiating team, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov.

"After firm statements from President Trump, European leaders, and President Zelenskyy — demonstrating that the world is united around the goal of peace for Ukraine — the Russians finally informed us they had finished drafting their ‘memorandum.’ However, they continue to delay the delivery of the document," Umerov wrote on the social network X on Wednesday evening.

He specified that he had handed over to the head of the Russian delegation, Vladimir Medinsky, a document reflecting the Ukrainian position.

Umerov confirmed Ukraine's readiness for a complete and unconditional ceasefire and meetings with the Russians, but stressed that the Ukrainian side expects a Russian "memorandum" so that the meeting would not be empty and could really bring the end of the war closer.

"The Russian side has at least four more days before their departure to provide us with their document for review," the minister emphasized after Russia today proposed the next meeting for June 2 in Istanbul.

As reported, the Russian-Ukrainian meeting in Istanbul, the first since spring 2022, resulted in an agreement to exchange 1,000 prisoners for 1,000 prisoners. The parties also agreed to share in writing the conditions necessary for a ceasefire and to meet again in the future.

The Ukrainian side also presented its document to the American side, while the Russian side stated that the transfer of their version to mediators from the United States was not part of the agreements reached in Istanbul.

Tags: #document #umerov #ceasefire

MORE ABOUT

18:27 28.05.2025
Umerov: EUR 5 bln in aid from Germany to be directed to long-range weapons, air defense, investments in Ukrainian defense industry

Umerov: EUR 5 bln in aid from Germany to be directed to long-range weapons, air defense, investments in Ukrainian defense industry

09:58 26.05.2025
Kellogg calls for immediate ceasefire in response to Russia's large-scale drone, missile attack

Kellogg calls for immediate ceasefire in response to Russia's large-scale drone, missile attack

18:12 23.05.2025
Umerov: New exchanges lasting several days expected within Istanbul agreements

Umerov: New exchanges lasting several days expected within Istanbul agreements

14:31 22.05.2025
Merz, Nauseda call for unconditional ceasefire in Ukraine, tougher sanctions on Russia

Merz, Nauseda call for unconditional ceasefire in Ukraine, tougher sanctions on Russia

11:20 22.05.2025
Russians not giving signals about ceasefire, so pressure on Russia needed – Zelenskyy

Russians not giving signals about ceasefire, so pressure on Russia needed – Zelenskyy

19:11 19.05.2025
Umerov on ‘1,000 for 1,000’ swap: Step-by-step plan for implementing agreement agreed upon

Umerov on ‘1,000 for 1,000’ swap: Step-by-step plan for implementing agreement agreed upon

09:58 19.05.2025
Macron: Putin must prove that he really wants peace and accept 30-day ceasefire

Macron: Putin must prove that he really wants peace and accept 30-day ceasefire

09:48 19.05.2025
Rubio announces imminent sanctions if Russia refuses 30-day ceasefire

Rubio announces imminent sanctions if Russia refuses 30-day ceasefire

19:20 16.05.2025
Umerov: We able to continue fight, but we want to end war

Umerov: We able to continue fight, but we want to end war

19:02 16.05.2025
Umerov after talks in Istanbul: Zelenskyy-Putin meeting discussed

Umerov after talks in Istanbul: Zelenskyy-Putin meeting discussed

HOT NEWS

Next meeting in Ramstein format to be held on June 4

One person killed, another injured in Russian attack in Zaporizhia region

Russian attacks Polohy district with arial bombs, people under rubble

Zelenskyy discusses increasing military aid with Bundestag president

Moscow talking about holding new round of ‘direct Russia-Ukraine negotiations’ in Istanbul on June 2

LATEST

Ukraine, Finland sign agreements on energy, education, security

Orpo: Russia is permanent threat to Finland, entire Europe

Next meeting in Ramstein format to be held on June 4

Embassy of Ukraine in Germany denies info about premature end of Zelenskyy's visit to Berlin

One person killed, another injured in Russian attack in Zaporizhia region

Putin's ‘memo’ on peace includes halting NATO expansion, territorial claims – media

Russian attacks Polohy district with arial bombs, people under rubble

Zelenskyy discusses increasing military aid with Bundestag president

Dpty head of President’s Office discusses preparations for summit in Canada on June 15-17 with G7 ambassadors

Moscow talking about holding new round of ‘direct Russia-Ukraine negotiations’ in Istanbul on June 2

AD
AD