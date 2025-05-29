Umerov hands over document with Ukraine's position on ceasefire to Russian side

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/rustemumerov.ua

Ukraine fulfilled its part of the agreements at the first meeting in Istanbul on May 16 and handed over to Russia a document reflecting the Ukrainian position on the terms of the ceasefire, while the Russian side is delaying the implementation of this agreement, said the head of the Ukrainian negotiating team, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov.

"After firm statements from President Trump, European leaders, and President Zelenskyy — demonstrating that the world is united around the goal of peace for Ukraine — the Russians finally informed us they had finished drafting their ‘memorandum.’ However, they continue to delay the delivery of the document," Umerov wrote on the social network X on Wednesday evening.

He specified that he had handed over to the head of the Russian delegation, Vladimir Medinsky, a document reflecting the Ukrainian position.

Umerov confirmed Ukraine's readiness for a complete and unconditional ceasefire and meetings with the Russians, but stressed that the Ukrainian side expects a Russian "memorandum" so that the meeting would not be empty and could really bring the end of the war closer.

"The Russian side has at least four more days before their departure to provide us with their document for review," the minister emphasized after Russia today proposed the next meeting for June 2 in Istanbul.

As reported, the Russian-Ukrainian meeting in Istanbul, the first since spring 2022, resulted in an agreement to exchange 1,000 prisoners for 1,000 prisoners. The parties also agreed to share in writing the conditions necessary for a ceasefire and to meet again in the future.

The Ukrainian side also presented its document to the American side, while the Russian side stated that the transfer of their version to mediators from the United States was not part of the agreements reached in Istanbul.