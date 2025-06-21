Ukraine provides partners with info about companies supplying machine tools to Russia for weapons production – Zelenskyy

Ukraine has provided partners with information about companies that supply machine tools to Russia for weapons production, it is known that the Russians want to receive 860 additional machine tools for their defense-industrial complex, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"Russia receives machine tools from some countries – machines that they use to produce weapons. In the near future, they want to receive 860 additional machine tools for their defense-industrial complex. What is important is that 52 companies from China supply these machine tools. Some 15 companies from Taiwan, 13 companies from Germany, eight companies from the Czech Republic, six companies from South Korea, three companies from Japan, three companies from India, one company supplies components from the United States to a very small extent," Zelenskyy said during a conversation with journalists on Friday.

According to him, the names of these companies are known. Ukraine has passed all this information on to its partners, both the EU and the United States, with a request to impose sanctions on these companies.

"What can these companies do if they are afraid of sanctions? Since modern machines, which were supplied by modern global companies, are important, they work with electronics at a distance. And these companies can actually turn them off, and these machines will not work. And this is a real slowdown of the process. That is, how to disarm Russia without weapons, an important point," the president said.

He said the Foreign Intelligence Service showed a list of 26 countries to which they sent relevant information.