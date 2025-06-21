Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:48 21.06.2025

Russia spreads another fake about 'detention of Poles' in Ukraine allegedly for Polish national symbols – Center for Countering Disinformation

2 min read

Russian propaganda is spreading a new fake video about Ukraine – allegedly the SBU detained Poles with "national symbols," the press service of the Center for Countering Disinformation said.

"The video claims that the SBU allegedly detained two Polish citizens for having a card with the text of the Polish anthem and the symbols of the rebels who fought for Poland's independence. They were allegedly accused of 'violating the integrity of Ukrainian territories' and 'spreading separatist ideas," the center said in Telegram on Saturday.

As the Center for Countering Disinformation stated, "in fact, this is another staged video aimed at discrediting Ukraine and inciting hostility between Ukrainians and Poles." The Center verified the information with the SBU and established that no such detentions took place.

It is noted that the staged video was made in better quality than previous fakes. However, the following signs indicate that it was falsified: the SBU logo is shifted and copied; the frame contains elements that are atypical for the official video of SBU detentions; the detention scene looks staged, the "detainee" is lying on the ground, next to him are three "special forces" and a cameraman.

"This fake is part of a hostile disinformation campaign against Ukraine, the purpose of which is to sow discord with neighboring states," the Center for Countering Disinformation said.

Tags: #fake #center_for_countering_disinformation

MORE ABOUT

09:20 28.05.2025
CCD denies Russian fake about alleged attack of Putin's helicopter by Ukraine’s army

CCD denies Russian fake about alleged attack of Putin's helicopter by Ukraine’s army

10:21 19.02.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross warns of fake regarding cash payments from organization

Ukrainian Red Cross warns of fake regarding cash payments from organization

11:36 06.02.2025
CCD: Story about USAID allegedly financing Western celebrities' visits to Ukraine is fake

CCD: Story about USAID allegedly financing Western celebrities' visits to Ukraine is fake

12:17 05.02.2025
URCS: Info spread on Telegram about alleged cash payments from organization is fake

URCS: Info spread on Telegram about alleged cash payments from organization is fake

20:44 03.01.2025
Summonses to Ukrainians in Poland allegedly from migration service are fake

Summonses to Ukrainians in Poland allegedly from migration service are fake

17:13 25.11.2024
Info in social media about Ukrainian Red Cross' Christmas aid to population is fake – statement

Info in social media about Ukrainian Red Cross' Christmas aid to population is fake – statement

19:59 19.11.2024
Info from spam mailings about termination of URCS' cooperation with German Red Cross is fake – statement

Info from spam mailings about termination of URCS' cooperation with German Red Cross is fake – statement

11:37 01.10.2024
Ukrainian Red Cross warns about appearance of organization's fake Telegram account

Ukrainian Red Cross warns about appearance of organization's fake Telegram account

12:00 13.08.2024
Ukrainian Red Cross warns about creation of fake telegram channel

Ukrainian Red Cross warns about creation of fake telegram channel

12:10 08.08.2024
Disinformation Countering Center denies allegations about attempt on Umerov

Disinformation Countering Center denies allegations about attempt on Umerov

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy announces month of special measures for new pressure on Russia

Zelenskyy: Putin wants not only all of Ukraine, but also Belarus, Baltic states, Moldova, Caucasus, and countries like Kazakhstan

Chernyshov must return after business trip – Zelenskyy

Sumy direction accounts for 23% of all strikes on frontline – Zelenskyy

Russia to drag out meetings in Istanbul to postpone sanctions – Zelenskyy

LATEST

Zelenskyy announces month of special measures for new pressure on Russia

Zelenskyy: Putin wants not only all of Ukraine, but also Belarus, Baltic states, Moldova, Caucasus, and countries like Kazakhstan

Estonian intelligence: Russia not capable of operational breakthrough on any front; Ukrainian armed forces able to control pressure

Ukraine provides partners with info about companies supplying machine tools to Russia for weapons production – Zelenskyy

Russia not to be able to really support Iran, but will pretend to be trying – Zelenskyy

Ukraine is against Iran having nuclear weapons – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: Sanctions on Russian banking system, energy sector are most effective

Zelenskyy: 39 Russian defense companies involved in production of Oreshnik missile

Zelenskyy denies info about destruction or damage of Patriot

Zelenskyy explains why Russia handing over bodies of its military under guise of dead Ukrainian defenders

AD
AD