Russia spreads another fake about 'detention of Poles' in Ukraine allegedly for Polish national symbols – Center for Countering Disinformation

Russian propaganda is spreading a new fake video about Ukraine – allegedly the SBU detained Poles with "national symbols," the press service of the Center for Countering Disinformation said.

"The video claims that the SBU allegedly detained two Polish citizens for having a card with the text of the Polish anthem and the symbols of the rebels who fought for Poland's independence. They were allegedly accused of 'violating the integrity of Ukrainian territories' and 'spreading separatist ideas," the center said in Telegram on Saturday.

As the Center for Countering Disinformation stated, "in fact, this is another staged video aimed at discrediting Ukraine and inciting hostility between Ukrainians and Poles." The Center verified the information with the SBU and established that no such detentions took place.

It is noted that the staged video was made in better quality than previous fakes. However, the following signs indicate that it was falsified: the SBU logo is shifted and copied; the frame contains elements that are atypical for the official video of SBU detentions; the detention scene looks staged, the "detainee" is lying on the ground, next to him are three "special forces" and a cameraman.

"This fake is part of a hostile disinformation campaign against Ukraine, the purpose of which is to sow discord with neighboring states," the Center for Countering Disinformation said.