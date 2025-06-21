Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:49 21.06.2025

Zelenskyy announces month of special measures for new pressure on Russia

2 min read
Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official/

Ukraine, taking into account the frankness of the Russian aggressors that they are not going to stop, will focus its activities, in particular, on sanctions work, increasing funding for its own drone production, and intensifying diplomatic work with partners, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"Ukraine will defend itself. And everyone in the world needs to make a decision. For our part, we in Ukraine have adopted a number of new decisions, taking into account the frankness of the Russian killers who declare that they are not going to stop," he said in a video address on Saturday.

According to him, "the first solution is our new international measures for the sake of truly tangible international sanctions against Russia. We will also intensify all sanctions work in Ukraine – internal work, so that everyone who still helps Russia, or cooperates with it in any way, or maintains businesses in the occupied territory – so that every person feels that this is an absolutely criminal activity."

"Second: we will direct more resources into our drones of all types, from deep strikes to specific protection against Russian legs at the front," the president said.

"Third: we will change some personnel positions, in particular in the Ukrainian diplomatic corps, as well as in the management of institutions, in order to increase Ukrainian potential both in relations with partners and the potential of internal Ukrainian stability. As for the diplomatic corps, in a month – includeng in the format of a meeting with all Ukrainian ambassadors – we will draw conclusions on this transformation," he said.

"Now is a month of special measures for the sake of new pressure on Russia – on the occupier – to complicate the situation for them, and therefore, to simplify our path to peace," Zelenskyy said.

According to him, the details of today's instructions to the head of the State Security Service of Ukraine are not public. "There will be separate decisions of the National Security and Defense Council, they are already being prepared. And in fact, on a daily basis, we will inform about what Ukrainian diplomats are doing to achieve our Ukrainian goals," the president said.

