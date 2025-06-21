Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:44 21.06.2025

Estonian intelligence: Russia not capable of operational breakthrough on any front; Ukrainian armed forces able to control pressure

2 min read
Estonian intelligence: Russia not capable of operational breakthrough on any front; Ukrainian armed forces able to control pressure

Russia's summer offensive, which has been going on for two months, has essentially become bogged down in the stubborn defense of the Ukrainians and has turned into a tactical-level combat operation, which prompts Russia to resort to massive terrorist attacks on peaceful cities.

This opinion was expressed by the commander of the Intelligence Center of the Estonian Armed Forces, Colonel Ants Kiviselg, reports ERR.

"The Russian army, waging an aggressive war in Ukraine, is not capable of making a serious breakthrough in eastern Ukraine, but will continue its ground offensive and air strikes, which are increasingly aimed at civilian infrastructure, said Colonel Ants Kiviselg, commander of the Intelligence Center of the Estonian Armed Forces," the ERR said on its website.

"Russia's summer offensive, which has been going on for two months, mainly in eastern Ukraine, has essentially become bogged down in the stubborn defense of the Ukrainians and has turned into a tactical-level combat operation, where the Russians are trying to continue advancing despite heavy losses," the publication said, citing the colonel at a briefing at the Estonian Ministry of Defense.

According to him, the intensity of attacks by Russian troops this week remained at the same level as before, with 150-160 attacks carried out daily. "Based on the shelling that has taken place, it can still be said that the main efforts of the Russian Federation are concentrated in Pokrovsky district of Donetsk region, where half of the combat contacts are still taking place," Kiviselg said.

Commenting on the relative success of Russian troops in invading Ukraine's Sumy region, which borders Kursk region, the head of the Ministry of Defense's intelligence noted that, despite initial success and constant attempts, the Russian advance there has largely been halted. "The Ukrainians themselves commented on the initial success of the Russians, stating that they were not well-prepared enough and did not have defensive structures in this area – a mistake that they have already corrected," he said.

"As for further actions, the assessment remains that although the strategic goals and plans of the Russians have not changed, despite their efforts, the Russian side is not capable of an operational breakthrough on any front, and the Ukrainian armed forces are able to control the pressure," Kiviselg said.

Tags: #intelligence #estonia

MORE ABOUT

18:14 13.06.2025
Estonia delivers more artillery ammunition to Ukraine

Estonia delivers more artillery ammunition to Ukraine

12:43 10.05.2025
Estonia transfers equipment and machinery to psychological units of Ukraine's Emergency Service

Estonia transfers equipment and machinery to psychological units of Ukraine's Emergency Service

09:51 09.05.2025
SBU exposes Hungarian military intelligence agent network for first time in history of Ukraine

SBU exposes Hungarian military intelligence agent network for first time in history of Ukraine

19:36 16.04.2025
Intelligence Agency receives Sikorsky S-76A helicopter for medical evacuation

Intelligence Agency receives Sikorsky S-76A helicopter for medical evacuation

15:56 12.04.2025
Foreign Ministers of Ukraine and Estonia discuss countering Russia's shadow fleet

Foreign Ministers of Ukraine and Estonia discuss countering Russia's shadow fleet

18:58 28.03.2025
Ukraine agrees with some partners to expand access to intelligence yesterday – Zelenskyy

Ukraine agrees with some partners to expand access to intelligence yesterday – Zelenskyy

19:58 21.03.2025
Ukraine presents list of military products worth EUR 100 mln that it wants to receive from Estonian defense industry – Estonian Defense Ministry

Ukraine presents list of military products worth EUR 100 mln that it wants to receive from Estonian defense industry – Estonian Defense Ministry

10:05 12.03.2025
US National Intelligence Director confirms resumption of intelligence sharing with Ukraine

US National Intelligence Director confirms resumption of intelligence sharing with Ukraine

10:57 07.03.2025
UK to continue providing intelligence data to Ukraine

UK to continue providing intelligence data to Ukraine

17:09 06.03.2025
Umerov on US intelligence sharing suspension: We’re already working on alternatives

Umerov on US intelligence sharing suspension: We’re already working on alternatives

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy announces month of special measures for new pressure on Russia

Zelenskyy: Putin wants not only all of Ukraine, but also Belarus, Baltic states, Moldova, Caucasus, and countries like Kazakhstan

Chernyshov must return after business trip – Zelenskyy

Sumy direction accounts for 23% of all strikes on frontline – Zelenskyy

Russia to drag out meetings in Istanbul to postpone sanctions – Zelenskyy

LATEST

Zelenskyy announces month of special measures for new pressure on Russia

Russia spreads another fake about 'detention of Poles' in Ukraine allegedly for Polish national symbols – Center for Countering Disinformation

Zelenskyy: Putin wants not only all of Ukraine, but also Belarus, Baltic states, Moldova, Caucasus, and countries like Kazakhstan

Ukraine provides partners with info about companies supplying machine tools to Russia for weapons production – Zelenskyy

Russia not to be able to really support Iran, but will pretend to be trying – Zelenskyy

Ukraine is against Iran having nuclear weapons – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: Sanctions on Russian banking system, energy sector are most effective

Zelenskyy: 39 Russian defense companies involved in production of Oreshnik missile

Zelenskyy denies info about destruction or damage of Patriot

Zelenskyy explains why Russia handing over bodies of its military under guise of dead Ukrainian defenders

AD
AD