Estonian intelligence: Russia not capable of operational breakthrough on any front; Ukrainian armed forces able to control pressure

Russia's summer offensive, which has been going on for two months, has essentially become bogged down in the stubborn defense of the Ukrainians and has turned into a tactical-level combat operation, which prompts Russia to resort to massive terrorist attacks on peaceful cities.

This opinion was expressed by the commander of the Intelligence Center of the Estonian Armed Forces, Colonel Ants Kiviselg, reports ERR.

"The Russian army, waging an aggressive war in Ukraine, is not capable of making a serious breakthrough in eastern Ukraine, but will continue its ground offensive and air strikes, which are increasingly aimed at civilian infrastructure, said Colonel Ants Kiviselg, commander of the Intelligence Center of the Estonian Armed Forces," the ERR said on its website.

"Russia's summer offensive, which has been going on for two months, mainly in eastern Ukraine, has essentially become bogged down in the stubborn defense of the Ukrainians and has turned into a tactical-level combat operation, where the Russians are trying to continue advancing despite heavy losses," the publication said, citing the colonel at a briefing at the Estonian Ministry of Defense.

According to him, the intensity of attacks by Russian troops this week remained at the same level as before, with 150-160 attacks carried out daily. "Based on the shelling that has taken place, it can still be said that the main efforts of the Russian Federation are concentrated in Pokrovsky district of Donetsk region, where half of the combat contacts are still taking place," Kiviselg said.

Commenting on the relative success of Russian troops in invading Ukraine's Sumy region, which borders Kursk region, the head of the Ministry of Defense's intelligence noted that, despite initial success and constant attempts, the Russian advance there has largely been halted. "The Ukrainians themselves commented on the initial success of the Russians, stating that they were not well-prepared enough and did not have defensive structures in this area – a mistake that they have already corrected," he said.

"As for further actions, the assessment remains that although the strategic goals and plans of the Russians have not changed, despite their efforts, the Russian side is not capable of an operational breakthrough on any front, and the Ukrainian armed forces are able to control the pressure," Kiviselg said.