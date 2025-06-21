16:33 21.06.2025
Zelenskyy denies info about destruction or damage of Patriot
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy denied information about the alleged destruction or damage of Patriot air defense systems as a result of massive Russian strikes.
"First of all, as for the Patriots, I want to refute the information – as a result of these massive strikes, none of the Patriot systems were destroyed or damaged. What was thrown somewhere in the media is not true," Zelenskyy told reporters on June 20.