16:33 21.06.2025

Zelenskyy denies info about destruction or damage of Patriot

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy denied information about the alleged destruction or damage of Patriot air defense systems as a result of massive Russian strikes.

"First of all, as for the Patriots, I want to refute the information – as a result of these massive strikes, none of the Patriot systems were destroyed or damaged. What was thrown somewhere in the media is not true," Zelenskyy told reporters on June 20.

