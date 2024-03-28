Facts

19:43 28.03.2024

Zelenskyy discusses with delegation of European Parliament's Renew Europe group military assistance, European integration of Ukraine

2 min read
 President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held a meeting with a delegation of the Renew Europe political group of the European Parliament, headed by President of the group Valérie Hayer, during which the parties discussed in detail the issue of accelerating the provision of military assistance to Ukraine from European capitals.

The interlocutors paid special attention to Ukraine's European integration. Zelenskyy emphasized the need to start the negotiation process during the Belgian presidency of the Council of the EU in June this year, reported on the website of the head of state on Thursday.

"Ukraine has fulfilled all four recommendations of the European Commission set out in the annual Enlargement Package. All important laws have been passed, which is not an easy task during a full-scale war. However, Ukraine is determined to maintain a high pace of integration into the European Union, as it is a foreign policy priority of our country and an integral part of the security of Ukraine and the entire European space," the President of Ukraine noted.

The parties also exchanged views on the impact and possible ways to counter Russian propaganda in Europe, as well as all types of modern hybrid attacks actively used by the Russian Federation against the democratic world.

The Head of State expressed gratitude to the European Parliament for the significant support of Ukraine and the Ukrainian people.

