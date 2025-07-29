Five killed, three injured in hostile shelling of Novoplatonivka in Kharkiv region

On Tuesday at around 10:38, Russians shelled, according to preliminary data with the MLRS, the village of Novoplatonivka in the Borivka territorial community of Izium district of Kharkiv region.

"As a result of the hostile attack, a local store caught fire. The area of the fire is currently being specified. According to preliminary data, five civilians were killed as a result of the shelling, and three more were injured to varying degrees," the communications department of the Main Directorate of the National Police of the Kharkiv region reports.

A pretrial investigation has been initiated under Part 2 of Article 438 (war crimes) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.