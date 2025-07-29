Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:03 29.07.2025

Five killed, three injured in hostile shelling of Novoplatonivka in Kharkiv region

1 min read

On Tuesday at around 10:38, Russians shelled, according to preliminary data with the MLRS, the village of Novoplatonivka in the Borivka territorial community of Izium district of Kharkiv region.

"As a result of the hostile attack, a local store caught fire. The area of the fire is currently being specified. According to preliminary data, five civilians were killed as a result of the shelling, and three more were injured to varying degrees," the communications department of the Main Directorate of the National Police of the Kharkiv region reports.

A pretrial investigation has been initiated under Part 2 of Article 438 (war crimes) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Tags: #shelled #kharkiv_region

MORE ABOUT

18:49 28.07.2025
Elderly man killed, another hospitalized after enemy drone hit Derhachiv community in Kharkiv region

Elderly man killed, another hospitalized after enemy drone hit Derhachiv community in Kharkiv region

11:15 18.07.2025
Four killed, 12 more injured in past 24 hours as result of enemy shelling in Donetsk region – authorities

Four killed, 12 more injured in past 24 hours as result of enemy shelling in Donetsk region – authorities

16:25 14.07.2025
Number of victims in Zlatopillia, Kharkiv region, rises to ten – prosecutor's office

Number of victims in Zlatopillia, Kharkiv region, rises to ten – prosecutor's office

16:16 14.07.2025
One person killed, seven others injured as result of enemy UAV strike in Zlatopillia of Kharkiv region

One person killed, seven others injured as result of enemy UAV strike in Zlatopillia of Kharkiv region

11:42 14.07.2025
Shelling in Kharkiv region kills 1, injures 4

Shelling in Kharkiv region kills 1, injures 4

15:01 09.07.2025
Enemy attack sets houses ablaze in Kharkiv region's Pechenihy

Enemy attack sets houses ablaze in Kharkiv region's Pechenihy

11:34 04.07.2025
In Kharkiv region, five injured as result of enemy shelling

In Kharkiv region, five injured as result of enemy shelling

09:58 02.07.2025
One person killed, another injured as result of UAV attack on Kupyansk district of Kharkiv region

One person killed, another injured as result of UAV attack on Kupyansk district of Kharkiv region

09:51 30.06.2025
Two killed, eight injured in Kharkiv region due to enemy shelling in 24 hours

Two killed, eight injured in Kharkiv region due to enemy shelling in 24 hours

11:50 27.06.2025
One person killed, four injured due to enemy shelling in Kharkiv region – Synehubov

One person killed, four injured due to enemy shelling in Kharkiv region – Synehubov

HOT NEWS

Trump reduces Russia's deadline to 10 days

During week, another EUR 400 mln to be deposited into accounts of drone manufacturers in Ukraine – Zelenskyy

Putin rejects peace efforts, maximum synchronization of sanctions necessary – FM Sybiha

SBU prevents FSB plans to eliminate commander of 108th separate battalion Da Vinci Wolves Filimonov

Two dead, five injured in Russian missile attack in Dnipropetrovsk region

LATEST

Trump reduces Russia's deadline to 10 days

During week, another EUR 400 mln to be deposited into accounts of drone manufacturers in Ukraine – Zelenskyy

Europe may be interested in Ukraine supplying raw materials for medicine production – Health Ministry

Intelligence Agency's soldiers eliminate occupiers position on Tendra Spit, Zont electronic warfare complex, Rosa radar station

Intelligence Agency: Reports of supposedly secret meeting of Ukrainian reps with US, UK delegations are part of Russia's disinformation

Intelligence Agency refutes disinformation about supposedly secret meeting in Alps of delegations from Ukraine, USA, UK

Zelenskyy visits company in Kyiv region 'where Ukrainian weapons are made smart'

Lybidska metro station re-opens for entry and exit, trains running as usual

Putin rejects peace efforts, maximum synchronization of sanctions necessary – FM Sybiha

Lybidska metro station in Kyiv temporarily closed due to suspicious object

AD
AD