20:12 29.07.2025

During week, another EUR 400 mln to be deposited into accounts of drone manufacturers in Ukraine – Zelenskyy

During the week, another EUR 400 million will be deposited into the accounts of drone manufacturers in Ukraine under the Ukraine-Netherlands agreement, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"These days, agreements with our partners on funds for drones are being finalized.

Another plus EUR 400 million for our Ukrainian companies, for our Ukrainian drone manufacturers will be deposited into the accounts of manufacturers in Ukraine during this week. Ukraine-Netherlands agreement," Zelenskyy said in an evening address on Tuesday.

"We are fulfilling all tasks for the production of drones for this year and we are fulfilling them exactly as needed," he said.

