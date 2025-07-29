Lybidska metro station re-opens for entry and exit, trains running as usual

The Lybidska station of the M2 branch of the capital's metro has resumed operations, which was closed to passengers due to a suspicious object discovered on Tuesday afternoon, the press service of the Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA) reported.

"The Lybidska metro station is open for entry and exit. Trains are running as usual. The foreign object was checked - it does not pose a threat," the KCSA said on Telegram.

As reported, the Lybidska metro station was temporarily closed to passengers on Tuesday afternoon due to a suspicious object discovered for security reasons. An explosives disposal team was called to the scene.