18:56 29.07.2025

Intelligence Agency refutes disinformation about supposedly secret meeting in Alps of delegations from Ukraine, USA, UK

The information about a supposedly secret meeting in the Alps of Ukrainian military and government officials with representatives of the United States and Great Britain is fake and marks the beginning of another subversive information campaign by Russian special services against Ukraine, the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine said.

"On July 29, 2025, by order from the Kremlin, the Russian special services started the active phase of another subversive information campaign aimed at Ukraine's stability in the war. Propagandists of the highest ranks of the aggressor state of Russia, together with other numerous cesspool media resources of the Kremlin, are massively spreading disinformation about an alleged secret meeting, allegedly in the Alps, of Ukrainian military and government officials with representatives of the United States and Great Britain," the agency said in a Telegram message on Tuesday.

The agency said the hastily concocted lie by Naryshkin, branded by the Foreign Intelligence Service of the aggressor state, Russia, is aimed at increasing social tension in Ukraine, sowing distrust within Ukraine's military and political leadership, diverting public attention from the war to the topic of elections, provoking internal discord, and weakening our country's ability to resist the Russian occupiers militarily.

It is noted that a specific role in the new wave of information aggression against Ukraine is assigned by Russian special services to attacks against Ukrainian military intelligence. In particular, they broadcast fakes about the alleged involvement in drug trafficking of one of the servicemen of the Main Intelligence Agency units of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

"The Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reminds of information hygiene, calls not to spread Russian disinformation, and calls to focus on the fight against lying and criminal Russia wherever possible," the agency's press service said.

