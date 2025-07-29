Lybidska metro station in Kyiv temporarily closed due to suspicious object

The Lybidska station of the M2 line of the capital's metro was temporarily closed to passengers on Tuesday afternoon due to a suspicious object being discovered, the press service of the Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA) has reported.

"A suspicious object was discovered at the Lybidska metro station. For security reasons, the station is temporarily closed for entry and exit for passengers," the report said.

At the same time, trains are reportedly passing by the Lybidska station without stopping.

An explosives disposal team was called to the scene, and the station will be reported later.