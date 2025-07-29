Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:03 29.07.2025

Intelligence Agency's soldiers eliminate occupiers position on Tendra Spit, Zont electronic warfare complex, Rosa radar station

2 min read

A unit of the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine landed on the Tendra Spit in the northern part of the Black Sea on the night of Monday and eliminated the position of the Russian occupation troops together with personnel, the Zont electronic warfare complex and the Rosa radar station, the agency's press service said.

"Soldiers of the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine carried out a combat operation in the northern part of the Black Sea. On the night of August 28, reconnaissance troops landed on Tendra Spit and eliminated the position of the occupation forces along with personnel, the Zont electronic warfare complex and the Rosa radar station," the agency said in Telegram on Tuesday.

It is reported that the Ukrainian flag flew over the island. "The operation was carried out without any losses on our part," the agency said.

"The successful completion of the task was made possible thanks to the support of partners and donors who join the Boats for Intelligence Agency project, which is implemented by the Diana Podolianchuk Charitable Foundation. New watercraft are additional opportunities for special forces to operate where they are not expected. We thank the benefactors for the effective support of military intelligence," the agency said.

