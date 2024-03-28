Zelenskyy holds phone talk with Speaker of House of Reps Johnson

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in a telephone conversation with Speaker of the House of Representatives Michael Johnson, spoke about the intensification of "Russian air terror," noting the "critical importance" of the rapid adoption by the U.S. Congress of a decision on assistance to Ukraine.

“I spoke with speaker of the House of Representatives Mike Johnson and thanked him personally, both parties, the American people, and President Biden for their critical support of Ukraine since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion,” Zelenskyy said on the Telegram channel Thursday.

“I briefed Speaker Johnson on the battlefield situation, specifically the dramatic increase in Russia's air terror. Last week alone, 190 missiles, 140 Shahed drones, and 700 guided aerial bombs were launched at Ukrainian cities and communities. Ukraine's largest hydroelectric power plant has gone offline,” Zelenskyy said.

“In this situation, quick passage of US aid to Ukraine by Congress is vital. We recognize that there are differing views in the House of Representatives on how to proceed, but the key is to keep the issue of aid to Ukraine as a unifying factor,” the head of the Ukrainian state stressed.

According to the President, they also "discussed the importance of cutting off Russia's sources of funding for its war as soon as possible and using frozen Russian assets for Ukraine’s benefit. We also rely on the leadership of Congress in this regard."