AFU General Staff: Aviation of Defense Forces launch 10 attacks on enemy, rocket launchers hit two areas with invaders’ personnel

Over the past day, the aviation of the defense forces carried out 10 strikes on the locations of Russian troops, missile units hit two locations, one air defense system and one electronic warfare station, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported the situation as of 18:00 of Wednesday.

