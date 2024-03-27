Facts

20:51 27.03.2024

AFU General Staff: Aviation of Defense Forces launch 10 attacks on enemy, rocket launchers hit two areas with invaders’ personnel

Over the past day, the aviation of the defense forces carried out 10 strikes on the locations of Russian troops, missile units hit two locations, one air defense system and one electronic warfare station, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported the situation as of 18:00 of Wednesday.

"During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck 10 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment of the enemy," the General Staff said in a Facebook message.

As reported, "missile forces units defeated two areas of concentration of personnel, one air defense facility, one electronic warfare station and another important enemy facility."

