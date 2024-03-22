Facts

20:37 22.03.2024

Syrsky reports on planned reformatting of some troop groups, notes priority of rotation

2 min read
Syrsky reports on planned reformatting of some troop groups, notes priority of rotation

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky reported on the ongoing optimization of military organizational structures that are directly involved in repelling large-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation

"Some groupings of troops [forces] will be reformatted. First of all, we are talking about management personnel potential, its competent and rational redistribution," he wrote on the social network Facebook.

He also noted that one of his priorities is to establish a process for rotation of personnel of combat brigades. "In particular, some military units have been taking part in repelling armed aggression of the Russian Federation from the first days of a full-scale invasion," Syrsky said.

In addition, more attention will be paid to the issues of rest for military personnel, replenishment of weapons and military equipment, and restoration of the combat effectiveness of brigades as a whole.

The Commander-in-Chief emphasized that over the ten years of war, temporary military command bodies and areas of responsibility of force groups were formed and changed in accordance with the operational situation and current challenges.

"Currently, taking into account the experience of combat operations, organizational measures are being carried out. The main goal of these measures is to simplify and maximize the quality and efficiency of management," he explained.

"This process has already been launched and will only increase in the future. We are strengthening our defensive capabilities in order to further destroy the enemy and bring victory closer," Syrsky concluded.

Tags: #management #syrsky #optimization

