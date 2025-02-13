Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:22 13.02.2025

Syrsky: We're holding 500 sq. m. in Kursk region, forcing Russia to move its most combat-ready units from other directions

2 min read
Photo: t.me/osirskiy

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) Oleksandr Syrsky has conducted work in combat units on the Sumy axis, analyzed the operational situation and the needs of the soldiers.

"Last year the enemy intended to turn this region into a 'sanitary zone', planned to develop an offensive on Kharkiv and Sumy. Therefore, we acted ahead of the curve and conducted our own offensive operation, transferring combat operations to the enemy's territory in the Kursk region. We broke the enemy's plans. And today we have our own security zone on the territory of the Russian Federation, along the border of Ukraine, we are holding about half a thousand square kilometers and forcing the Russians to move their most combat-ready units from other directions," he said in the Telegram channel on Thursday.

Syrsky noted that during his work in the headquarters he had the opportunity to analyze in detail the operational situation in the direction, to understand the problematic issues, in particular the needs of units in personnel, equipment, ammunition.

The Commander-in-Chief also listened to the proposals of commanders in the field and "made the necessary decisions to provide our troops with the necessary logistics, improve the sustainability and effectiveness of defense."

"Thank you to each and every one in the defense forces for their resilience and dedication," Syrsky said.

Tags: #syrsky #kursk_region

