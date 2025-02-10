Syrsky, Commander of the NATO Special Assistance Mission to Ukraine discuss AFU's current needs

Interfax-Ukraine
Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky held a phone conversation with the Commander of the NATO Special Security and Training Assistance Mission to Ukraine, Commander of the Security Assistance Group of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Curtis Buzzard.

"I briefed the Commander of the Security Assistance Group of Ukraine about the situation on the battlefield and the current needs of the Armed Forces for weapons, in particular missiles and other air defense systems, military equipment and its repair, and personnel training," Syrsky said in Telegram channel following the conversation.

According to him, Buzzard assured that powerful practical support for Ukraine from the allies will continue in the future.

"I expressed gratitude in his person to the government and people of the United States for their great political support of Ukraine in the struggle for independence and military assistance to our Defense Forces. I am especially grateful for the weapons, military equipment and ammunition provided since the beginning of this year," Syrsky said.

