Syrsky on murdered and wounded military: We look forward to full and comprehensive investigation of these crimes

Photo: t.me/osirskiy

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky has called for a full and comprehensive investigation of crimes against military personnel that occurred recently in Poltava, Rivne and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

"Violence against military personnel is unacceptable. We look forward to a full and comprehensive investigation of these crimes. The perpetrators must be punished as they deserve," he wrote on Facebook.

He noted that in a short period of time, Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers were injured and killed in Poltava, Rivne and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

"In Poltava region, a serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who served in the Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center (TCK), died at the hands of a murderer while performing military duty. In Rivne, servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were injured as a result of an explosive device detonation by a lawbreaker. Another explosion occurred on the territory of the TCK in Pavlohrad, Dnipropetrovsk region. One of the victims in Rivne is in serious condition. The condition of the soldier wounded in Pavlohrad is stable, the injuries are light," Syrsky wrote.

The Commander-in-Chief stressed that in a full-scale war, the defense of the state is impossible without mobilization measures. "The Armed Forces of Ukraine is doing everything to prevent cases of human rights violations during mobilization activities. The ground forces are trying to overcome existing problems in the work of the TCK, correct mistakes, and work to improve the quality of the TCK," he stressed.