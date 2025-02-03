Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:54 03.02.2025

Syrsky on murdered and wounded military: We look forward to full and comprehensive investigation of these crimes

2 min read
Syrsky on murdered and wounded military: We look forward to full and comprehensive investigation of these crimes
Photo: t.me/osirskiy

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky has called for a full and comprehensive investigation of crimes against military personnel that occurred recently in Poltava, Rivne and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

"Violence against military personnel is unacceptable. We look forward to a full and comprehensive investigation of these crimes. The perpetrators must be punished as they deserve," he wrote on Facebook.

He noted that in a short period of time, Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers were injured and killed in Poltava, Rivne and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

"In Poltava region, a serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who served in the Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center (TCK), died at the hands of a murderer while performing military duty. In Rivne, servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were injured as a result of an explosive device detonation by a lawbreaker. Another explosion occurred on the territory of the TCK in Pavlohrad, Dnipropetrovsk region. One of the victims in Rivne is in serious condition. The condition of the soldier wounded in Pavlohrad is stable, the injuries are light," Syrsky wrote.

The Commander-in-Chief stressed that in a full-scale war, the defense of the state is impossible without mobilization measures. "The Armed Forces of Ukraine is doing everything to prevent cases of human rights violations during mobilization activities. The ground forces are trying to overcome existing problems in the work of the TCK, correct mistakes, and work to improve the quality of the TCK," he stressed.

Tags: #crimes #military #syrsky

MORE ABOUT

19:16 06.05.2025
Invaders shoot three Ukrainian POWs, investigation launched – Prosecutor General’s Office

Invaders shoot three Ukrainian POWs, investigation launched – Prosecutor General’s Office

10:50 06.05.2025
AFU manages to stabilize situation in Pokrovsk direction – Syrsky

AFU manages to stabilize situation in Pokrovsk direction – Syrsky

20:19 05.05.2025
Air Forces hit enemy UAV control point in Kursk region

Air Forces hit enemy UAV control point in Kursk region

19:26 05.05.2025
Air Force hit enemy UAV control point in Kursk region

Air Force hit enemy UAV control point in Kursk region

14:45 05.05.2025
Syrsky awards soldiers involved in operation in Kursk region

Syrsky awards soldiers involved in operation in Kursk region

20:12 24.04.2025
Kyiv community hands over 2,500 UAVs and electronic warfare systems to Defense Forces fighters

Kyiv community hands over 2,500 UAVs and electronic warfare systems to Defense Forces fighters

17:03 21.04.2025
Defense Forces, with their actions, once again thwart enemy's offensive in Sumy direction – Syrsky

Defense Forces, with their actions, once again thwart enemy's offensive in Sumy direction – Syrsky

20:48 17.04.2025
Former commander of 155th brigade Riumshyn kept in custody, amount of bail reduced – media

Former commander of 155th brigade Riumshyn kept in custody, amount of bail reduced – media

20:29 16.04.2025
Denmark considering sending military personnel to Ukraine for short-term exercises

Denmark considering sending military personnel to Ukraine for short-term exercises

09:20 15.04.2025
Defense forces destroy more than 11,000 Russian vehicles and special equipment this year – Syrsky

Defense forces destroy more than 11,000 Russian vehicles and special equipment this year – Syrsky

HOT NEWS

Starmer: Necessary to expand AFU capabilities, strengthen them, peacekeeping mandate will depend on capabilities and needs

Ukraine receives no official proposals to create buffer zone - Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: Key elements of security – Armed Forces of Ukraine and support contingent

Zelenskyy: Aid to Ukraine from US coming, intelligence data sharing not stopped, I hope for strengthening sanctions against Russia

Ukraine and Coalition of the Willing demand ceasefire from Russia for 30 days from Monday, otherwise sanctions – Zelenskyy

LATEST

Sullivan responds to criticism of insufficient support for Ukraine under Biden, stresses that real peace is through force

Starmer: Necessary to expand AFU capabilities, strengthen them, peacekeeping mandate will depend on capabilities and needs

Ukraine receives no official proposals to create buffer zone - Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: Key elements of security – Armed Forces of Ukraine and support contingent

Zelenskyy: Aid to Ukraine from US coming, intelligence data sharing not stopped, I hope for strengthening sanctions against Russia

Ukraine and Coalition of the Willing demand ceasefire from Russia for 30 days from Monday, otherwise sanctions – Zelenskyy

More than 20 leaders of Coalition of the Willing take part in talks on calling for 30-day ceasefire

Coalition of the Willing ready to discuss technical implementation of ceasefire

Rubio and Wadephul discuss ending war in Ukraine – US Department of State

Special Operations Forces receive FPV drones and mobile complexes - Poroshenko transfers aid worth UAH 30 mln

AD
AD