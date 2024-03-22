Facts

19:27 22.03.2024

Biletsky about situation in Avdiyivka axis: This campaign certainly most difficult, there are definitely signs of stabilization now

The Avdiyivka direction is now the main one for the enemy's offensive along the entire front line, the situation is not easy, commander of the Third Separate Assault Brigade as part of the Ground Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Colonel Andriy Biletsky has said.

During an online participation as part of the 16th annual Kyiv Security Forum, founded by Arseniy Yatsenyuk's Open Ukraine Foundation, Biletsky recalled that the Third Assault Brigade is now fighting in the Avdiyivka direction, where the enemy has concentrated enormous resources for the offensive.

"Recently, the brigade has had to face challenges that it did not see even during the Kyiv campaign, and at that time the unit was defending Moschun, which was a key point in the defense of Kyiv. The brigade spent 2023 repelling the 'Wagner' offensive near Bakhmut, and then moved on to the Ukrainian counteroffensive, where it achieved significant success. But this campaign is now by far the most difficult. If we talk about what the difficulty is, I will not say that the Russians have become better at fighting in the land component of the military. But we can definitely say that they have become an order of magnitude more resourceful in fighting," Biletsky said.

The commander said that in less than 2 months of the brigade's operations near Avdiyivka, 2,500 Russian soldiers, 18 tanks, and more than 50 light armored vehicles were destroyed. While the Third Assault did not lose a single unit of tanks, and the losses in personnel were 10 times less than those of the Russians, the commander added.

"There are definitely signs of stabilization now. And the Ukrainian troops are doing everything possible and impossible to stop the Russians near Avdiyivka now. This costs huge losses. But the Russians also suffer losses, but more significant," he added.

The 16th annual Kyiv Security Forum takes place on March 21-22.

