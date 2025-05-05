About the 17th Annual Kyiv Security Forum ‘UA: Unite Again to Defeat the Global Aggressor’

On May 8-9, 2025, the 17th annual Kyiv Security Forum will be held in Ukraine’s capital by the Arseniy Yatsenyuk Open Ukraine Foundation. The title of the Forum is "UA: UNITE AGAIN TO DEFEAT THE GLOBAL AGGRESSOR".

This year's Forum is dedicated to two symbolic dates: the 80th anniversary of the Victory in World War II and the 40th anniversary of Europe Day as an official holiday of the European Union.

These milestones hold a particular significance in light of Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine.

The key topics of the Forum:

- How to stop the Russian aggressor?

- How to achieve a just peace for Ukraine and the world?

- How to prevent the Third World War?

The two-day event will feature discussions with high representatives of the Governments, Defense Ministries and General Staffs of partner countries, the international intelligence community, as well as prominent international figures, high level Ukrainian and foreign officials, parliamentarians, diplomats, intellectuals, security and foreign policy experts, and civil society activists.

Media accreditation form: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1E_iQPk6wosgzXmeebHrgn_yF9co1UaQovhhzpcH7v-c/edit?ts=646b63bc (until 14 pm, Wednesday, May 7).

Accreditation confirmation will be sent to an e-mail address you provided during registration. All the details will be provided in the accreditation confirmation letter.

The Kyiv Security Forum, founded by Arseniy Yatsenyuk's Open Ukraine Foundation, is the main platform of our country for discussing issues of war and peace, national and global security.

The Kyiv Security Forum partners: NATO, The Atlantic Council, Friedrich Ebert Stiftung, CEPA, IndeX, Impact.