Danish Defense Minister in Kyiv: Ukraine needs help today, in 2-3 years it will be too late

NATO countries can and must do more to support Ukraine, otherwise in 2-3 years it will be too late, said Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen.

"The reason I am here today is to talk to the people of Ukraine and say in a clear voice that we will be committed also to be here for as long as it takes," he said during the 16th annual Kyiv Security Forum, founded by Arseniy Yatsenyuk's Open Ukraine Foundation.

The minister emphasized that NATO countries must work for the long term, because Russian aggression concerns not only Ukraine.

According to him, Russia will not stop and will move on and if they do not act today, tomorrow it will be too late. Today, the key factor is the time factor, in 2-3 years it will be too late for all other countries to wake up, Poulsen emphasized.

In particular, he noted the insufficient defense spending of some NATO members and the problems of the European military-defense complex, in particular with the production of projectiles, and called on Western countries to accelerate investments in security.

"We must show Russia that we are ready to defend ourselves," the minister said.

The 16th annual Kyiv Security Forum takes place on March 21-22.