11:39 21.03.2024

Ukraine to win if it emerges from war as free, democratic, sovereign country – Sullivan

Ukraine to win if it emerges from war as free, democratic, sovereign country – Sullivan

U.S. Presidential National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan considers it a victory for Ukraine if it emerges from the war as a sovereign, democratic, free country.

"I said here, today, Ukraine should prevail. And what does that mean? That means that Ukraine emerges from this war sovereign, independent, and free, able to deter future aggression with a strong, vibrant democracy; with deep democratic institutions; with an economy that’s growing, not just in traditional industries but in high technology and the areas where you are innovating. Even in the face of Russian attacks, you are innovating. That's what winning means," Sullivan said on Wednesday at a briefing in Kyiv.

Now, he said, "here's a critical military dimension to that, meaning providing the necessary support, supplies, and weapons for Ukraine's brave soldiers to be able to effectively do what they need to do on the battlefield."

"There is the intelligence cooperation we have. There is the economic cooperation we have. There is the diplomacy that we do together to work on democratic reforms and economic reforms. So this is a comprehensive, across-the-board, all-hands-on-deck effort for the U.S. government, directed by our President as a key priority of the United States to see Ukraine not just win, but succeed - succeed over the long term and thrive," the U.S. Presidential National Security Advisor said.

