Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:10 07.08.2025

AMCU allows German company HHLA to buy intermodal terminal in Zakarpattia

2 min read

 The Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine (AMCU) has allowed the German logistics company Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA) to buy 60% of the intermodal terminal of Eurobridge Intermodal Terminal LLC, located in Batiovo, Zakarpattia region.

The corresponding permission was published on the AMCU website on August 7.

As previously reported, the new terminal will operate under the name HHLA Eurobridge Batiovo in the format of a joint venture between HHLA International GmbH and the Ukrainian investment company Fortior Capital LLC. HHLA will receive a controlling stake and, together with its subsidiary METRANS, will continue the development of the terminal.

It is noted that the HHLA Eurobridge Batiovo terminal is located near the EU border at the intersection of several international railway corridors, in particular, Ukraine, Hungary and Slovakia. Thanks to access to standard (1,435 mm) and wide (1,520 mm) gauge tracks, the terminal is a good solution for combining European and Ukrainian logistics networks.

The terminal is expected to handle around 100,000 TEU per year in the first phase of the expansion and will be designed to handle containers, grain and other general cargo. If necessary, the capacity can be expanded.

"Our investment is a clear commitment to the economic and logistical potential of Ukraine. The Eurobridge terminal is currently undergoing a major modernization: the bulk terminal is being transformed into an intermodal hub for container transportation. The start of container operations is planned for the fourth quarter of 2025. At the same time, we are expanding our service portfolio to offer customers comprehensive, efficient and sustainable logistics solutions," emphasized Philipp Sweens, Managing Director of HHLA International GmbH.

With this investment, HHLA strengthens its presence in Ukraine, which already includes the operation of HHLA Container Terminal Odessa and the local railway operator UIC Ukraine Intermodal Company (UIC).

The owner of the Fortior Capital group and the beneficiary of the venture funds Fortior Finance, Fortior 207 and Intermodal Terminal Eurobridge is the former director for the development of new business areas of SCM Mykola Nesterenko, who in 2021 bought out the Fortior Capital stake from partner Oleksandr Kamyshyn, who was then appointed head of Ukrzaliznytsia.

Tags: #ukraine #logistics

MORE ABOUT

18:42 07.08.2025
Ukraine and Moldova extend 'transport visa-free regime' until late 2027

Ukraine and Moldova extend 'transport visa-free regime' until late 2027

20:49 05.08.2025
Ukraine, Greece to work on implementation of transport, logistics corridors development in South-Eastern Europe – Zelenskyy

Ukraine, Greece to work on implementation of transport, logistics corridors development in South-Eastern Europe – Zelenskyy

15:30 05.08.2025
Denmark pledges DKK 580 mln for Ukraine arms via NATO

Denmark pledges DKK 580 mln for Ukraine arms via NATO

20:40 04.08.2025
Dutch PM talks to Zelenskyy regarding announced aid package for Ukraine

Dutch PM talks to Zelenskyy regarding announced aid package for Ukraine

20:41 28.07.2025
Trump: New deadline for Russia on Ukrainian settlement to be 10-12 days

Trump: New deadline for Russia on Ukrainian settlement to be 10-12 days

13:53 25.07.2025
Since war start, IAEA supplies Ukraine with nuclear safety equipment, devices worth over EUR 19 mln

Since war start, IAEA supplies Ukraine with nuclear safety equipment, devices worth over EUR 19 mln

11:47 23.07.2025
Ukraine and Israel agreed to launch a separate dialogue on the Iranian threat – Sybiha

Ukraine and Israel agreed to launch a separate dialogue on the Iranian threat – Sybiha

12:36 19.07.2025
Australia supplies Ukraine with M1A1 Abrams tanks within $160 mln aid package

Australia supplies Ukraine with M1A1 Abrams tanks within $160 mln aid package

14:20 18.07.2025
Macron in talk with Zelenskyy: France is and will remain close to Ukraine

Macron in talk with Zelenskyy: France is and will remain close to Ukraine

20:17 17.07.2025
Merz on supply of additional Patriot systems to Ukraine: It’s not matter of hours, but of days and weeks

Merz on supply of additional Patriot systems to Ukraine: It’s not matter of hours, but of days and weeks

HOT NEWS

All decisions on war ending in Ukraine concern all of Europe and Europe should influence processes

Ukraine and Moldova should open first negotiating clusters with EU together – Sybiha

Zelenskyy grateful to von der Leyen for her position on Europe's participation in all Ukraine-related processes

President of European Commission discusses with Zelenskyy next steps towards concluding peace agreement, Ukraine's membership in EU

Trump, Putin to hold bilateral meeting in the coming days; discussions underway for trilateral summit with Zelensky

LATEST

New round of political consultations in Ukraine-Romania-Moldova format to be held in Chernivtsi on Friday

Defense Ministry priorities for 2025: development of defense industry, improving management, digitalization – Shmyhal

Witkoff to brief Ukrainian, NATO officials on Putin meeting

SAPO head on detectives' case: No one ever provides real evidence of law violations

All decisions on war ending in Ukraine concern all of Europe and Europe should influence processes

Ukraine to open consulate in Romanian Sighetu Marmației by year-end – Sybiha

Kyiv-Bucharest railway service to be launched in test mode – Sybiha

Svyrydenko, Romanian FM discuss European integration, joint military production, recovery

Ukraine and Moldova should open first negotiating clusters with EU together – Sybiha

Trump to meet with Putin only if he meets with Zelenskyy

AD
AD