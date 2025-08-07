AMCU allows German company HHLA to buy intermodal terminal in Zakarpattia

The Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine (AMCU) has allowed the German logistics company Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA) to buy 60% of the intermodal terminal of Eurobridge Intermodal Terminal LLC, located in Batiovo, Zakarpattia region.

The corresponding permission was published on the AMCU website on August 7.

As previously reported, the new terminal will operate under the name HHLA Eurobridge Batiovo in the format of a joint venture between HHLA International GmbH and the Ukrainian investment company Fortior Capital LLC. HHLA will receive a controlling stake and, together with its subsidiary METRANS, will continue the development of the terminal.

It is noted that the HHLA Eurobridge Batiovo terminal is located near the EU border at the intersection of several international railway corridors, in particular, Ukraine, Hungary and Slovakia. Thanks to access to standard (1,435 mm) and wide (1,520 mm) gauge tracks, the terminal is a good solution for combining European and Ukrainian logistics networks.

The terminal is expected to handle around 100,000 TEU per year in the first phase of the expansion and will be designed to handle containers, grain and other general cargo. If necessary, the capacity can be expanded.

"Our investment is a clear commitment to the economic and logistical potential of Ukraine. The Eurobridge terminal is currently undergoing a major modernization: the bulk terminal is being transformed into an intermodal hub for container transportation. The start of container operations is planned for the fourth quarter of 2025. At the same time, we are expanding our service portfolio to offer customers comprehensive, efficient and sustainable logistics solutions," emphasized Philipp Sweens, Managing Director of HHLA International GmbH.

With this investment, HHLA strengthens its presence in Ukraine, which already includes the operation of HHLA Container Terminal Odessa and the local railway operator UIC Ukraine Intermodal Company (UIC).

The owner of the Fortior Capital group and the beneficiary of the venture funds Fortior Finance, Fortior 207 and Intermodal Terminal Eurobridge is the former director for the development of new business areas of SCM Mykola Nesterenko, who in 2021 bought out the Fortior Capital stake from partner Oleksandr Kamyshyn, who was then appointed head of Ukrzaliznytsia.