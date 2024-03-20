Two people killed, one person injured as enemy inflicts airstrike on Maksymivka, Donetsk region – local authorities

The Russian occupation forces inflicted an airstrike on the village of Maksymivka in the Vuhledar community, Donetsk region, on Wednesday. Two men were killed and a woman, 72, was hospitalized with injuries as a result of the enemy attack, Head of Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin has said.

"Two people were killed and one person was injured as a result of an airstrike on Maksymivka, Vuhledar community. The Russian forces attacked the village today in the afternoon, hitting a private house. The bodies of two men, born in 1964 and 1975, were found under the rubble. A 72-year-old woman was injured. She has been taken to hospital," he said on the Telegram channel on Wednesday.

The rescue operations on the spot is over, the official said.