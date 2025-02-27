Russian army kills seven residents of Donetsk region in past day, 11 injured

Over the previous day, the occupiers killed seven residents of Donetsk region, 11 were wounded, reported the head of the Regional Military AdministrationVadym Filashkin.

"On February 26, Russians killed seven residents of Donetsk: six in Kostiantynyvka and one in Pokrovsk. Another 11 people in the region were injured in 24 hours," he wrote in a message on the Telegram channel on Thursday.

It is noted that the total number of Russian victims in Donetsk region is provided without taking into account Mariupol and Volnovakha.

Earlier, it was reported that five people died in Kostiantynivka.