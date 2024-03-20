Facts

16:43 20.03.2024

EC President: Presented implementation plan for Ukraine Facility to bring Ukraine closer to EU

2 min read
EC President: Presented implementation plan for Ukraine Facility to bring Ukraine closer to EU

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that Ukraine's implementation plan for the Ukraine Facility combines reforms and investments, which will help bring Ukraine closer to the European Union.

"You are delivering the Ukraine Plan. And this indeed is a pivotal moment in our cooperation... The Plan maps out how Ukraine can get back to rapid growth and start to recover the losses that the war has caused. Moreover, it is based on the same approach we have developed within the European Union. In other words: It combines reforms and investments. This will boost growth and at the same time help Ukraine move closer to our Union," von der Leyen said on Wednesday in Brussels, addressing Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, who brought the Plan to the European Commission.

The President of the European Commission noted that "the dedication and commitment of the Ukrainian government is truly remarkable, especially as you are still facing a brutal Russian war of aggression."

"Your teams worked closely with the Commission and drew on the significant expertise of the World Bank, IMF and G7. We have discussed this Plan many times as it was being developed. It will now be assessed carefully by my services. But I am very confident that we will soon be able to make a positive recommendation to the Council to endorse the Plan," she said.

According to von der Leyen, "The EUR 50 billion Ukraine Facility underpinned by the Plan is by far the largest support programme for Ukraine."

"It is three times bigger than the IMF programme, for example. The Multidonor Coordination Platform that we have built played a very useful role in its elaboration. And the Plan will form a key reference point for other donors, as they develop their own support programmes. That is crucial for Ukraine to ensure the coherence of all support efforts," the European Commission President said.

Commenting on the European Commission's payment of the first tranche of EUR 4.5 billion from this fund, von der Leyen indicated that this payment takes the form of bridge financing.

"This payment, in the form of a bridge financing, is crucial to help you maintain the functioning of the state in this very difficult moment. In April, once Ukraine fulfills the conditions we agreed upon, we will make a second disbursement of the bridge financing of EUR 1.5 billion," von der Leyen said.

Tags: #ec #ursula_von_der_leyen

MORE ABOUT

17:23 23.02.2024
European Commission president, Belgian PM to visit Kyiv on Sat

European Commission president, Belgian PM to visit Kyiv on Sat

15:36 23.02.2024
Von der Leyen about situation on Ukrainian-Polish border: We should focus on rebuilding Ukraine's export capacity through relieving land borders

Von der Leyen about situation on Ukrainian-Polish border: We should focus on rebuilding Ukraine's export capacity through relieving land borders

11:58 20.02.2024
Von der Leyen on Remembrance Day of Heavenly Hundred Heroes: Decade on, their vision, ideals triumphed

Von der Leyen on Remembrance Day of Heavenly Hundred Heroes: Decade on, their vision, ideals triumphed

16:18 17.02.2024
EU to open joint defense innovations office with Ukraine in Kyiv – European Commission's President

EU to open joint defense innovations office with Ukraine in Kyiv – European Commission's President

14:15 06.02.2024
Von der Leyen: Ukraine to soon be in our Union

Von der Leyen: Ukraine to soon be in our Union

13:50 06.02.2024
European Commission President: Ukraine will prevail, Europe will stand with you through thick and thin

European Commission President: Ukraine will prevail, Europe will stand with you through thick and thin

13:26 06.02.2024
Ukraine to be integrated in EU defense industry – von der Leyen

Ukraine to be integrated in EU defense industry – von der Leyen

11:38 06.02.2024
First payments under new EUR 50 bln support mechanism for Ukraine to begin in March – von der Leyen

First payments under new EUR 50 bln support mechanism for Ukraine to begin in March – von der Leyen

14:24 16.01.2024
European Commission's President: Ukraine can prevail in war, we must continue to empower their resistance

European Commission's President: Ukraine can prevail in war, we must continue to empower their resistance

20:30 27.11.2023
Zelenskyy, von der Leyen coordinate positions ahead of December meeting of European Council to open negotiations on EU membership - phone talk

Zelenskyy, von der Leyen coordinate positions ahead of December meeting of European Council to open negotiations on EU membership - phone talk

AD

HOT NEWS

Two people killed, one person injured as enemy inflicts airstrike on Maksymivka, Donetsk region – local authorities

Death toll from missile attack on Kharkiv rises to four – Terekhov

Three killed, five injured as result of strike on Kharkiv – police

Russians fire at Kharkiv, there may be people under rubble – region’s head

European Commission pays first EUR 4.5 bln to Ukraine – Borrell

LATEST

Russia intensifies campaign to discredit Ukraine in Middle East – Defense Intelligence

Two people killed, one person injured as enemy inflicts airstrike on Maksymivka, Donetsk region – local authorities

Death toll from missile attack on Kharkiv rises to four – Terekhov

Várhelyi: Ukraine must continue to implement reforms so Council can decide to begin accession talks

First shells within Czech initiative should arrive in Ukraine no later than June – Czech Ministry of Defense

Three killed, five injured as result of strike on Kharkiv – police

Russians fire at Kharkiv, there may be people under rubble – region’s head

European Commission pays first EUR 4.5 bln to Ukraine – Borrell

Veterans make up only 2% of total number of registered unemployed - Director of State Employment Center

Shmyhal discusses Ukraine's key priorities with Borrell before meeting of Ukraine-EU Association Council

AD
AD
AD
AD