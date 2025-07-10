EU's guarantee program to unlock EUR 10 billion for Ukraine – EC president

The European Union is launching a EUR 3 billion guarantee and grant program that will allow for an additional EUR 10 billion for the reconstruction and rebuilding of Ukraine, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has said.

"I also want to announce the disbursement of more than EUR 3 billion to the Ukrainian mechanism. These are guarantees, grants. We signed this today... this will allow us to open a new path for another EUR 10 billion for the reconstruction and rebuilding of Ukraine," von der Leyen said at the plenary session of the Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC2025) in Rome on Thursday.