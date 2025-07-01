Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:40 01.07.2025

Shmyhal discusses with President of European Commission need for sustainable financing of Ukraine in 2026-2027

1 min read
Photo: https://t.me/Denys_Smyhal/

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal discussed with President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen the need for sustainable financing of Ukraine in 2026-2027 to support the economy and restore the country.

"I informed about the situation on the front. Thanked the European Commission and personally President von der Leyen for the important support of Ukraine in the defense sector," Shmyhal wrote on the Telegram channel.

It is noted that the parties paid special attention to the topic of European integration.

"We expect to open negotiations on clusters this year. The President of the European Commission assured full support from the EU institutions for Ukraine's further progress on this path," the report says.

