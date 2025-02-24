Ukraine, Moldova's energy markets to be integrated into EU grid by late 2026 – European Commission President

President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, has announced that Ukraine and Moldova's energy markets will be fully integrated into the European grid by the end of 2026.

The European Commission has prepared an ambitious energy security package, the goal is to ensure a sustainable, secure, and competitive energy system for Ukraine, she stated on Monday in Kyiv during a plenary session of the Support Ukraine conference.

According to von der Leyen, Europe supplied Ukraine with 1.8 GW of electricity this winter.

But now the EU is fully integrating the Ukrainian and Moldovan electricity markets into its European grid by the end of next year, the EU is also leveraging 80% of all available gas reserves, which will help ensure both profitability and energy security, she said.

All of this will strengthen the energy security of both the European Union and Ukraine, the European Commission president emphasized.