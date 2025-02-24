Facts

14:15 24.02.2025

Ukraine, Moldova's energy markets to be integrated into EU grid by late 2026 – European Commission President

1 min read
Ukraine, Moldova's energy markets to be integrated into EU grid by late 2026 – European Commission President

President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, has announced that Ukraine and Moldova's energy markets will be fully integrated into the European grid by the end of 2026.

The European Commission has prepared an ambitious energy security package, the goal is to ensure a sustainable, secure, and competitive energy system for Ukraine, she stated on Monday in Kyiv during a plenary session of the Support Ukraine conference.

According to von der Leyen, Europe supplied Ukraine with 1.8 GW of electricity this winter.

But now the EU is fully integrating the Ukrainian and Moldovan electricity markets into its European grid by the end of next year, the EU is also leveraging 80% of all available gas reserves, which will help ensure both profitability and energy security, she said.

All of this will strengthen the energy security of both the European Union and Ukraine, the European Commission president emphasized.

Tags: #ursula_von_der_leyen #moldova

MORE ABOUT

18:48 21.02.2025
Ukrainian, Moldovan Interior Ministries strengthen cooperation in corruption prevention

Ukrainian, Moldovan Interior Ministries strengthen cooperation in corruption prevention

20:42 20.02.2025
Ukrainian, Moldovan interior ministries intensifying cooperation on border

Ukrainian, Moldovan interior ministries intensifying cooperation on border

18:33 14.02.2025
Zelenskyy discusses 16th package of sanctions against Russia with von der Leyen, Costa

Zelenskyy discusses 16th package of sanctions against Russia with von der Leyen, Costa

18:21 14.02.2025
European Commission President: We'll step up work to accelerate Ukraine's EU accession process, it's time to 'move mountains'

European Commission President: We'll step up work to accelerate Ukraine's EU accession process, it's time to 'move mountains'

11:03 13.02.2025
Shahed drones violate Moldovan airspace, two explode – Sandu

Shahed drones violate Moldovan airspace, two explode – Sandu

15:03 31.01.2025
Nova Poshta doubles number of processed shipments in Moldova in 2024

Nova Poshta doubles number of processed shipments in Moldova in 2024

14:56 25.01.2025
Ukraine may send people to service power plant on left bank of Dniester – Zelenskyy

Ukraine may send people to service power plant on left bank of Dniester – Zelenskyy

14:42 25.01.2025
Zelenskyy, Sandu discuss support for Ukraine, Moldova

Zelenskyy, Sandu discuss support for Ukraine, Moldova

14:49 24.01.2025
DTEK ready to help Moldova ensure energy stability - CEO

DTEK ready to help Moldova ensure energy stability - CEO

20:11 16.01.2025
Moldova expecting foreign partners' assistance to overcome energy crisis

Moldova expecting foreign partners' assistance to overcome energy crisis

AD

HOT NEWS

Trump hopes for US to soon sign CRM agreement with Ukraine, announces major economic deals with Russia

Zelenskyy says of ‘good’ talk with Trump at G7 meeting: We need not to lose unity between Europe and US

General Assembly backs US resolution on war in Ukraine 'Path to Peace' with amendments by 93 votes; Ukraine, USA abstained

Zelenskyy urges Trump to meet as soon as possible to determine guarantees of peace and security in Ukraine

Almost third of UN humanitarian response in Ukraine could be at risk due to US funding decision - coordinator

LATEST

Trump hopes for US to soon sign CRM agreement with Ukraine, announces major economic deals with Russia

Zelenskyy says of ‘good’ talk with Trump at G7 meeting: We need not to lose unity between Europe and US

General Assembly backs US resolution on war in Ukraine 'Path to Peace' with amendments by 93 votes; Ukraine, USA abstained

Epicentr Ceramic Corporation doubles exports in 2024

Zelenskyy urges Trump to meet as soon as possible to determine guarantees of peace and security in Ukraine

Denmark delivers 12 F-16 aircraft, rest to be in Ukraine in 2025 – Defense Minister

AFU General Staff: Seven military clashes recorded in Kursk region, one ongoing

In three years, Russia more than 30 times attacks energy system, occupies 18 GW of generation - Haluschenko

Almost third of UN humanitarian response in Ukraine could be at risk due to US funding decision - coordinator

Denmark allocates $280 mln for ammunition for Ukraine, military training - PM's office

AD
AD
AD
AD