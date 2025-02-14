Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:33 14.02.2025

Zelenskyy discusses 16th package of sanctions against Russia with von der Leyen, Costa

1 min read
Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/news/all

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed the 16th package of sanctions against Russia during a meeting in Munich with European Council President Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

"It is important to increase sanctions pressure on the Russian Federation. Our state expects that the 16th package of EU sanctions will significantly limit Russia's ability to continue financing the war," he said on the Telegram channel following the meeting on Friday.

The focus was also on the coordination of joint efforts and the progress of Ukraine's EU accession talks.

"The future of European security is being decided now in Ukraine. Now is the time when it is very important to coordinate joint efforts to bring a just and lasting peace closer," the head of state said.

Tags: #costa_antónio #zelenskyy #ursula_von_der_leyen

