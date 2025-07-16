Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
18:48 16.07.2025

New EU budget for 2028-2034 provides for EUR 100 bln for Ukraine

1 min read
New EU budget for 2028-2034 provides for EUR 100 bln for Ukraine

Within the framework of the new long-term financial plan of the EU (budget) for 2028-2034, the European Commission is allocating EUR 100 billion for Ukraine under the section of expenses for the enlargement of the European Union, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.

At a press conference in Brussels on Wednesday, presenting the EU's long-term budget, the European Commission head said they are going to allocate EUR 100 billion specifically for Ukraine; and reminded they have a Ukrainian recovery fund of EUR 50 billion. This amount is being disbursed, they are proposing EUR 100 billion to top up this fund for Ukraine in order to ensure Ukraine's restart and resilience and of course, to accelerate its accession to the European Union.

The European Commission has proposed a EUR 2 trillion EU financial plan for 2028-2034.

Tags: #financial #ursula_von_der_leyen #eu

MORE ABOUT

21:00 16.07.2025
France, Italy, Czech Republic, Hungary don’t plan to participate in NATO program to purchase weapons from USA for Ukraine

France, Italy, Czech Republic, Hungary don’t plan to participate in NATO program to purchase weapons from USA for Ukraine

20:50 16.07.2025
Yermak, EU reps discuss implementation of financial support for Ukraine, prospects for negotiations on joining the Union

Yermak, EU reps discuss implementation of financial support for Ukraine, prospects for negotiations on joining the Union

14:31 16.07.2025
EU adds 9 individuals and 6 entities to sanctions lists for Russia's destabilizing actions

EU adds 9 individuals and 6 entities to sanctions lists for Russia's destabilizing actions

20:36 11.07.2025
Ukrenergo, EU Secretariat to develop mechanism to reduce risks for ancillary services auctions – memo at URC-2025

Ukrenergo, EU Secretariat to develop mechanism to reduce risks for ancillary services auctions – memo at URC-2025

20:29 10.07.2025
EBRD, EIB and EC provide EUR30 mln for preparation of reconstruction projects in Ukraine

EBRD, EIB and EC provide EUR30 mln for preparation of reconstruction projects in Ukraine

13:35 10.07.2025
EU's guarantee program to unlock EUR 10 billion for Ukraine – EC president

EU's guarantee program to unlock EUR 10 billion for Ukraine – EC president

19:57 09.07.2025
Meloni, Metsola, von der Leyen and Mathernova to attend Ukraine Recovery Conference in Rome

Meloni, Metsola, von der Leyen and Mathernova to attend Ukraine Recovery Conference in Rome

10:37 08.07.2025
Twenty-six EU member states can open Ukraine's accession negotiation clusters without Hungary – Ukrainian official

Twenty-six EU member states can open Ukraine's accession negotiation clusters without Hungary – Ukrainian official

20:08 04.07.2025
Ukraine managed to significantly increase quotas for export of sensitive agricultural products to EU – trade rep

Ukraine managed to significantly increase quotas for export of sensitive agricultural products to EU – trade rep

11:27 04.07.2025
Zelenskyy suggests EU create intl platform for dual-use goods export control

Zelenskyy suggests EU create intl platform for dual-use goods export control

HOT NEWS

Zelensky meets with Svyrydenko, Fedorov to prepare renewed government's first steps

One of priorities of renewed govt to be to increase its own weapons production, develop all defense projects – Zelenskyy

Govt distributes UAH 35 bln in subsidies for teachers’ salaries – PM

Energoatom, Westinghouse finalize agreements on production of nuclear fuel in Ukraine using American technology at URC

About 200 deals worth EUR 10 bln prepared for URC2025 – Zelenskyy

LATEST

Ukrenergo resumes public discussions of company's strategy for ten-year perspective

Deficit of Ukraine's foreign trade in goods increases by 49% in Jan-May 2025 - statistics

BGV Graphite project marks Europe's recognizing Ukraine's potential in critical raw materials - BGV Group top manager

Gap between resources of Energy Support Fund, needs of energy companies is about EUR 617 mln – Ministry of Energy

Amber Dragon Ukraine Infrastructure Fund forms preliminary list of projects

Kyivteploenergo plans to install 25% more home heat meters in 2025 than last year

NKREKP launches register of consumers' electrical installations on alternative sources launched

Zelensky meets with Svyrydenko, Fedorov to prepare renewed government's first steps

Epicenter, Itera announce launch of Blaho for Communities digital platform

Energy sector situation does not provide for restrictions, but risks of Russian attacks remain – Ministry of Energy

AD
AD