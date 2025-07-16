New EU budget for 2028-2034 provides for EUR 100 bln for Ukraine

Within the framework of the new long-term financial plan of the EU (budget) for 2028-2034, the European Commission is allocating EUR 100 billion for Ukraine under the section of expenses for the enlargement of the European Union, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.

At a press conference in Brussels on Wednesday, presenting the EU's long-term budget, the European Commission head said they are going to allocate EUR 100 billion specifically for Ukraine; and reminded they have a Ukrainian recovery fund of EUR 50 billion. This amount is being disbursed, they are proposing EUR 100 billion to top up this fund for Ukraine in order to ensure Ukraine's restart and resilience and of course, to accelerate its accession to the European Union.

The European Commission has proposed a EUR 2 trillion EU financial plan for 2028-2034.