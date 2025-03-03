Von der Leyen to write to EU leaders on Tues to outline plan to 'Rearm Europe': Lasting peace built on strength

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will send a letter to EU member state leaders on Tuesday outlining a plan to strengthen the community's defence capabilities.

She made the corresponding announcement in Brussels on Monday.

Von der Leyen refrained from commenting on the row between US and Ukrainian Presidents, Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy, which she was asked about by reporters, but answered a question about the plan to rearm Europe, which she mentioned on Sunday in London at the end of a meeting of leaders on Ukraine's defense.

The President of the European Commission said that tomorrow she will inform the member states in a letter about the ‘Rearm Europe’ plan. “We need a massive surge in European Defence. Lasting security is built on strength. And strength begins with strengthening ourselves. And that is the goal of the plan ‘Rearm Europe’ that I will present to the member states tomorrow," said the President of the European Commission.